“Birthday wishes to Einstein of cricketing rules” - Twitterati wish Ravichandran Ashwin as off-spinner turns 36

Veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin his celebrating his 36th birthday on Saturday (September 17). The Tamil Nadu cricketer is regarded as one of the finest bowlers produced by the country, especially in the Test format.

Having made his international debut in 2010, the seasoned offie has represented India in 86 Tests, 113 ODIs and 56 T20Is. Ashwin has claimed 442 wickets in the traditional version of the game, 151 in one-dayers and 66 in T20Is. The player, who began his career as a batter, also has five Test hundreds and 12 half-centuries to his name.

The 36-year-old is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test matches. Only Anil Kumble (619) is above the off-spinner on the illustrious list. Ashwin has also claimed 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, putting him at No. 7 on the all-time list.

The cricket fraternity and fans took to Twitter to wish “Ash anna” on his special day. Below is a compilation of birthday wishes for the off-spinner that have been shared on the micro-blogging site.

BCCI @BCCI international games

international wickets

international runs

nd highest wicket-taker for

ICC World Cup & ICC Champions Trophy winner



Here's wishing international gamesinternational wicketsinternational runsnd highest wicket-taker for #TeamIndia in TestsICC World Cup &ICC Champions Trophy winnerHere's wishing @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday. 2⃣5⃣5⃣ international games 👍6⃣5⃣9⃣ international wickets 👌3⃣7⃣9⃣9⃣ international runs 💪2⃣nd highest wicket-taker for #TeamIndia in Tests 🌟2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 🏆Here's wishing @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/NLxwikIAHq

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant

'Ash', wishing you good health, happiness and lots of 'win'ning successes ahead! Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 !!'Ash', wishing you good health, happiness and lots of 'win'ning successes ahead! Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99!!'Ash', wishing you good health, happiness and lots of 'win'ning successes ahead!😄🎉 https://t.co/bD1GG4Ga9k

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 . May this year be a very special one for you with an abundance of runs, wickets and happiness. Keep rocking, Kalakku Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99. May this year be a very special one for you with an abundance of runs, wickets and happiness. Keep rocking, Kalakku 🙌

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha A very happy birthday to @ashwinravi99 who tells you all the time why you should be search of the next peak, the next skill and why you should always challenge yourself. Look forward to seeing him at the T20 World Cup A very happy birthday to @ashwinravi99 who tells you all the time why you should be search of the next peak, the next skill and why you should always challenge yourself. Look forward to seeing him at the T20 World Cup

Hara Sreekar @Royal_HaRRa

A Innovator on the field and entertainer off it.



Here wishing our very own



#Ashwin A Modern Legend.A Innovator on the field and entertainer off it.Here wishing our very own @ashwinravi99 anna a Happy Birthday. A Modern Legend.A Innovator on the field and entertainer off it.Here wishing our very own @ashwinravi99 anna a Happy Birthday.#Ashwin https://t.co/YOd7WvRywt

TelanganaAlluArjunFC™ @TelanganaAAFc



From



All The Best For Upcoming Matches

#HappyBirthdayAshwin #PushpaTheRule Happy birthday To One Of The Best Cricket Allrounder Of The King In India Team @ashwinravi99 GaruFrom @alluarjun FansAll The Best For Upcoming Matches Happy birthday To One Of The Best Cricket Allrounder Of The King In India Team @ashwinravi99 Garu ❤🙌From @alluarjun Fans ❤All The Best For Upcoming Matches 🙌#HappyBirthdayAshwin #PushpaTheRule https://t.co/xbH86j3UBc

Super Royals @RRSuperRoyals Birthday wishes to the Einstein of Cricketing rules and a brilliant Spinner. Happy birthday, Ash anna. @ashwinravi99 Birthday wishes to the Einstein of Cricketing rules and a brilliant Spinner. Happy birthday, Ash anna. @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/bzv2ykWFer

Rahul @RahulPatil7A



@ashwinravi99 @ChennaiIPL

#HappyBirthdayAshwin Throwback to 2011: Final of IPL 2011 (CSK vs RCB) Once again Ashwin got Gayle cheaply and demolishes the RCB top order and the game was over in the Power-play itself. Throwback to 2011: Final of IPL 2011 (CSK vs RCB) Once again Ashwin got Gayle cheaply and demolishes the RCB top order and the game was over in the Power-play itself. @ashwinravi99 @ChennaiIPL #HappyBirthdayAshwin 🎂💛 https://t.co/RYhIYwjtAH

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5



Stay blessed and happy Champ🥳. Happiest Birthday Wishes to the maverick @ashwinravi99 , a true wizard of the game, with his skills as well as brains.Stay blessed and happy Champ🥳. Happiest Birthday Wishes to the maverick @ashwinravi99, a true wizard of the game, with his skills as well as brains. Stay blessed and happy Champ🥳.

Gaurav Gawade @AshTonisher88

#legend Happiest birthday idolo @ashwinravi99 .The impact you had on me as a cricketer is unmatchable.Was known by Ashwin in the academy I played as a kid,copied your action and the action I could get closer to was yours.I count myself as your biggest fan on this green earth. Happiest birthday idolo @ashwinravi99 .The impact you had on me as a cricketer is unmatchable.Was known by Ashwin in the academy I played as a kid,copied your action and the action I could get closer to was yours.I count myself as your biggest fan on this green earth.#legend

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ravi Ashwin - The Nightmare for Left handers. The magician with the ball in red ball format.

Ravi Ashwin - The Nightmare for Left handers. The magician with the ball in red ball format.https://t.co/k2D4HjHl6u

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang



One of India’s best spin bowlers



Most Player of the Series awards for India in Tests (9 in 35 series)



Hit & registered 5-wicket haul in same Test thrice



Interestingly started his career as an opening batsman Happy birthday, R AshwinOne of India’s best spin bowlersMost Player of the Series awards for India in Tests (9 in 35 series)Hit& registered 5-wicket haul in same Test thriceInterestingly started his career as an opening batsman @ashwinravi99 Happy birthday, R AshwinOne of India’s best spin bowlers Most Player of the Series awards for India in Tests (9 in 35 series)Hit 💯 & registered 5-wicket haul in same Test thriceInterestingly started his career as an opening batsman @ashwinravi99

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom



Hope you keep running out the batsmen at the non-striker end for not following the sportsman spirit & rules of the game (a non-striker is liable to be run out if he is out of ground at any moment before the ball is bowled).



Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 Hope you keep running out the batsmen at the non-striker end for not following the sportsman spirit & rules of the game (a non-striker is liable to be run out if he is out of ground at any moment before the ball is bowled). Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 Hope you keep running out the batsmen at the non-striker end for not following the sportsman spirit & rules of the game (a non-striker is liable to be run out if he is out of ground at any moment before the ball is bowled).https://t.co/atjfCy6ZFP

“One of those guys who's very adaptable” - Daniel Vettori backs Ashwin to do well in T20 World Cup

Despite not having played too many T20I matches over the last year, Ashwin has been picked in Team India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has backed BCCI’s decision to include the off-spinner in the Indian team for the ICC event. The retired Kiwi left-arm spinner was quoted as saying in a PTI report:

"We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he's coming off a great IPL, and he's obviously included in the T20 squad for India. He's one of those guys who's very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he's picked he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions.”

The 43-year-old asserted that Ashwin can make up for injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s absence during the T20 World Cup Down Under. He added:

"India does have a plethora of spin bowlers, a lot to choose from. The fact that most of the spinners are all-rounders as well I think that sets him apart and give the team a good balance."

Ashwin was part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup in the UAE. He played two matches, registering figures of 1 for 32 against Sri Lanka and 1 for 27 against Afghanistan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far