“Birthday wishes to Einstein of cricketing rules” - Twitterati wish Ravichandran Ashwin as off-spinner turns 36

Veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin his celebrating his 36th birthday on Saturday (September 17). The Tamil Nadu cricketer is regarded as one of the finest bowlers produced by the country, especially in the Test format.
Having made his international debut in 2010, the seasoned offie has represented India in 86 Tests, 113 ODIs and 56 T20Is. Ashwin has claimed 442 wickets in the traditional version of the game, 151 in one-dayers and 66 in T20Is. The player, who began his career as a batter, also has five Test hundreds and 12 half-centuries to his name.
The 36-year-old is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test matches. Only Anil Kumble (619) is above the off-spinner on the illustrious list. Ashwin has also claimed 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, putting him at No. 7 on the all-time list.
The cricket fraternity and fans took to Twitter to wish “Ash anna” on his special day. Below is a compilation of birthday wishes for the off-spinner that have been shared on the micro-blogging site.
“One of those guys who's very adaptable” - Daniel Vettori backs Ashwin to do well in T20 World Cup
Despite not having played too many T20I matches over the last year, Ashwin has been picked in Team India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.
Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has backed BCCI’s decision to include the off-spinner in the Indian team for the ICC event. The retired Kiwi left-arm spinner was quoted as saying in a PTI report:
"We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he's coming off a great IPL, and he's obviously included in the T20 squad for India. He's one of those guys who's very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he's picked he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions.”
The 43-year-old asserted that Ashwin can make up for injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s absence during the T20 World Cup Down Under. He added:
"India does have a plethora of spin bowlers, a lot to choose from. The fact that most of the spinners are all-rounders as well I think that sets him apart and give the team a good balance."
Ashwin was part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup in the UAE. He played two matches, registering figures of 1 for 32 against Sri Lanka and 1 for 27 against Afghanistan.