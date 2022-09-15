"Your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire" - Cricket fraternity pays glorious tributes as Roger Federer announces retirement 

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Thursday, September 15, that he will retire from the sport after the 2022 Laver Cup. Regarded as one of the greatest sporting icons ever, the 41-year-old took to his official social media handles to announce his decision to quit tennis.

The Swiss great is third on the list of men’s tennis players with the most Grand Slam wins - 20. Only Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) are ahead of him on the illustrious list. Pete Sampras with 14 is a distant fourth.

Federer’s decision doesn’t come as a surprise as he has been struggling with a knee injury for a while now. The tennis legend, who won his maiden Grand Slam title back in 2003, has lifted the Wimbledon trophy eight times. He also has six Australian Open, one French Open, and five US Open titles to his name.

The cricketing fraternity joined the rest of the world in paying tribute to the tennis giant. Here are some reactions posted on Twitter:

Thank you for all the wonderful memories. What a career, @rogerfederer . We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us.Thank you for all the wonderful memories. What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. https://t.co/FFEFWGLxKR

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 Congratulations on an amazing career @rogerfederer Wish you all the best! Congratulations on an amazing career @rogerfederer Wish you all the best!

W V Raman @wvraman All good things come to an end. Great careers included.. Sportspersons entertain, achieve iconic status, but they have to exit one day.. The sport they adorned will carry on, but when greats like @rogerfederer retire, the sport may lose a huge number of spectators.. All good things come to an end. Great careers included.. Sportspersons entertain, achieve iconic status, but they have to exit one day.. The sport they adorned will carry on, but when greats like @rogerfederer retire, the sport may lose a huge number of spectators..

Roger Federer brings down the curtains on a glittering career having won a remarkable 20 Grand Slams over a span of 24 years. Happy retirement, G.O.A.T

We will miss the legend who changed the dimension of the game single-handedly. An artist of this wonderful sport.



#RForever #RogerFederer There can never be another @rogerfederer We will miss the legend who changed the dimension of the game single-handedly. An artist of this wonderful sport. There can never be another @rogerfederer! 🎾We will miss the legend who changed the dimension of the game single-handedly. An artist of this wonderful sport. 🎾#RForever #RogerFederer https://t.co/p9ZrjC9Z4f

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 Grace and elegance personified, the title of GOAT suits you well @rogerfederer . Thank you for all the memories, champ. Grace and elegance personified, the title of GOAT suits you well @rogerfederer. Thank you for all the memories, champ. https://t.co/LuerDLjHbl

Forever class.



Thank you for making us fall in love with tennis!



@rogerfederer #RogerFederer Forever. Forever class.Thank you for making us fall in love with tennis! Forever 🐐. Forever class.Thank you for making us fall in love with tennis! 💜@rogerfederer #RogerFederer https://t.co/FxPqxeYrWk

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt” - Federer in emotional note

While announcing his decision to retire, Federer said that he has worked hard to return to full competitive form, but his body has given him a clear message. He stated:

“To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I have met along the way; my friends, my competitors and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

His retirement statement added:

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

He also confirmed that the Laver Cup next week will be his final ATP event. The 41-year-old said:

“The Laver Cup next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bitter sweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

Federer’s last Grand Slam win came at the Australian Open in 2018 when he defeated Marin Cilic in the final. He thus became the first men’s tennis player to win 20 Grand Slam titles.

