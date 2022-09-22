Duleep Trophy 2022 Final: Baba Indrajith ton ensures lead for South Zone

Baba Indrajith scored a brilliant 118 off 125 balls as South Zone ended Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 final against West Zone at 318 for seven. Indrajith’s ton ensured South Zone went to stumps on Thursday, September 22, in Coimbatore with a lead of 48 runs, responding to West Zone’s 1st innings total of 270.

South Zone lost Mayank Agarwal early for nine as he poked at one from Atit Sheth and was caught at first slip. Rohan Kunnummal looked good for his 31 before nicking a probing delivery from Jaydev Unadkat behind the wickets.

Indrajith and South Zone skipper Hanuma Vihari (25) then added 61 for the third wicket to steady the innings. Vihari, however, could not carry on to register a big score. He was trapped by Sheth immediately after South Zone’s total crossed the 100-run mark.

Indrajith then found another able partner in the experienced Manish Pandey. The two frustrated the West Zone bowlers, adding a significant 105 for the fourth-wicket. Pandey was looking good for a half-century when he was bowled by Tanush Kotian for a swift 48 off 69 balls.

At the other end, Indrajith, who controlled the innings brilliantly, reached a well-deserved hundred by punching Shams Mulani towards mid-wicket for a quick single. His wonderful innings ended when he sliced a drive off Unadkat to cover. The 28-year-old Tamil Nadu batter’s knock featured 14 fours.

Krishnappa Gowtham frustrates West Zone after Baba Indrajith century

If West Zone were hoping for some relief after Indrajith’s wicket, that wasn’t to be the case. Unadkat managed to dismiss Ricky Bhui (four) cheaply, but Krishnappa Gowtham swung his bat around and smashed 43 in only 55 balls. His knock included three fours and as many sixes, taking South Zone past West Zone’s first-innings score.

Gowtham eventually fell to Sheth, becoming the pacer’s third victim of the day. At stumps on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 final, T Ravi Teja was batting on 26 and R Sai Kishore on six.

Earlier in the day, West Zone resumed their first innings at 250 for eight, but could only add 20 runs to their overnight score. Het Patel, who was unbeaten on 96, could not complete his century. He was dismissed for 98 by Sai Kishore.

The left-arm spinner also claimed the wicket of Chintan Gaja (10) to complete another five-wicket haul.

