Duleep Trophy 2022 Quarter-finals: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit fifties for West Zone on curtailed Day 1

Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck unbeaten half-centuries for West Zone against North East Zone on Day 1 of the 1st quarter-final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 8.

Only 25 overs of play were possible on a day hampered by poor weather conditions. North East Zone won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, they failed to claim a single wicket as Shaw and Jaiswal dominated proceedings.

The duo added 116 in quick time as Shaw raced away to 61 off 66 balls, while Jaiswal returned undefeated on 55 off 84 balls. Shaw’s innings featured five fours and four sixes. On the other hand, left-hander Jaiswal hit nine fours and one six. Bad light stopped proceedings after 25 overs and further play was not possible.

Duleep Trophy 2022 Quarter-final 1 teams

West Zone (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Het Patel (w), Hardik Tamore, Rahul Tripathi, Shams Mulani, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat, Chintan Gaja, Atit Sheth.

North East Zone (Playing XI): Hokaito Zhimomi (c), Rongsen Jonathan, Ashish Thapa (w), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Dippu Sangma, Techi Doria, Kishan Lyngdoh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Kishan Singha, Ankur Malik, Rex Singh.

Gharami shines for East Zone with 68 on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy 2022 2nd Quarter-final

The second quarter-final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 between East Zone and North Zone at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry was also affected by bad weather on Day 1. North Zone won the toss and opted to bowl first.

North Zone managed to send down 54 overs in which East Zone scored 179 runs for the loss of three wickets. The spoils were shared as East Zone opener Sudip Kumar Gharami scored a solid half-century. However, North Zone took some key wickets to balance things out.

Riyan Parag perished to Siddarth Kaul for eight off 11. However, Gharami (68 off 137) and Anustup Majumdar (47 off 64) added 79 for the second wicket to put their team in a good position. Majumdar, however, fell to Kaul three short of his fifty. Gharami was then caught and bowled by Himanshu Rana. The East Zone opener struck 10 fours in his defiant knock.

At stumps on Day 1, Virat Singh was batting on a fluent 43* off 87 balls. Skipper Manoj Tiwary was giving him company on nine*.

Duleep Trophy 2022 Quarter-final 2 teams

East Zone (Playing XI): Sudip Kumar Gharami, Riyan Parag, Anustup Majumdar, Virat Singh, Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel.

North Zone (Playing XI): Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c), Himanshu Rana, Anmol Malhotra (w), Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddarth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Nishant Sindhu.

