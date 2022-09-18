Duleep Trophy 2022: West Zone, South Zone confirm berth in final with thumping wins

West Zone and South Zone booked their place in the Duleep Trophy 2022 final with comprehensive wins over Central Zone and North Zone respectively on Sunday (September 18).

While West Zone got the better of Central Zone by 279 runs in the 1st semi-final in Coimbatore, South Zone thumped North Zone by 645 runs in the 2nd semi-final in Salem. The victorious teams will now meet in the Duleep Trophy 2022 final in Coimbatore starting September 21.

Set an improbable target of 501, Central Zone resumed their innings on 33 for 2. They did not offer much resistance and folded up for 221 in 57.1 overs. Shams Mulani continued his amazing run in domestic cricket, claiming 5 for 72.

Kumar Kartikeya and Shubham Sharma frustrated West Zone, taking the score of 97 before the partnership was broken. Kartikeya was the first wicket to fall on the final of the 1st semi-final. He was cleaned up by Atit Sheth for 39. Sharma was then caught behind off Mulani for 24.

Chintan Gaja chipped in with the wickets of Priyam Garg (6) and Karan Sharma (14) as Central Zone slipped to 121 for 6. Rinku Singh (65 off 71), however, offered some resistance for the batting side, finding some support from Ashok Menaria (32*).

Rinku was the seventh wicket to fall with the scoring reading 209. He was one of Mulani’s five victims. The West Zone all-rounder also claimed the last two wickets to complete a memorable five-fer. Opener Prithvi Shaw was named Player of the Match for his knocks of 60 and 142.

Bowlers sizzle after Ravi Teja ton as South Zone hammer North Zone in 2nd semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022

In the 2nd semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022, South Zone completed their demolition of North Zone on Sunday. They resumed their second innings at 157 for 1, with a lead of 580. Mayank Agarwal, who was unbeaten on 53 overnight, was bowled by Mayank Dagar for 64.

Ravi Teja went on to complete a well-deserved century. He was unbeaten on 104 off 120 balls, slamming seven fours and three sixes. South Zone declared their second innings at 316 for 4, setting North Zone an impossible target of 740.

North Zone crumbled under pressure and were bundled out for 94 in 30.4 overs. Yash Dhull scored 59 in 58 balls. However, apart from Manan Vohra (11), no other North Zone batter could reach double figures in the second innings.

For South Zone, Krishnappa Gowtham, R Sai Kishore and Tanay Thyagarajan all claimed three wickets each. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who picked up seven wickets in the first innings, was named Player of the Match in the 2nd semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022.

