"Even if it's just as a backup" - Peter Handscomb targets to be part of Australia's squad for India tour in 2023

Peter Handscomb has put his hands up to be in the Test squad for next year's India tour. The right-handed batter revealed having conversations with chief selector George Bailey over nailing down a Test spot.

Handscomb, one of Australia's best players against spin, was part of the four-Test tour of India in 2016-17. The Victorian scored 198 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.29, including a match-saving 72* in the third Test in Ranchi.

The 31-year-old played the last of his 16 Tests against India in Sydney in January 2019.

Speaking on the Vic State Cricket Podcast, Handscomb stated that his primary target is to be on the plane to India, where Australia will compete in four Tests in February-March 2023. He admitted that the Test side's strength has made it hard to find a spot.

"My aim is still to be on that Test tour to India, even if it's just as a backup. It's something that I'm pushing for that's for sure; I'm still talking to George Bailey and getting a feel for what I need to do, but ultimately it's to make runs.

"You also need a position to come up in the team as well and when the Test team is as strong as it is and performing quite well, it doesn't matter how many runs you score, they stay in and they keep performing."

It's worth mentioning that the Victorian was the leading run-getter in the 2021-22 Sheffield Shield season with 697 runs in eight games at an average of 49.78 with two centuries. Furthermore, Peter Handscomb's six Test appearances have come in the sub-continent against India and Bangladesh.

"I do like playing against spin but I've also played in Australia for most of my career" - Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb stated that if his reputation of being competent against spin-bowling earns him a spot on the India tour, he will accept it. He added:

"I do like playing against spin but I've also played in Australia for most of my career, which is mainly against quicks, so I like to think I can still play the fast ball. If (being a good player of spin) does help me get on subcontinent tours, which it has done before, then that's great.

"But also don't forget I do like batting in Australia as well, where it is fast and bouncy and I can play a few cuts and pulls if need be."

Australia will hope to fulfill their quest to win the series in India for the first time since 2004. The 2014-15 series in Australia was also the last time they held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

