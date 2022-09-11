"Ganguly won’t allow me to play" - Herschelle Gibbs on why he isn't playing Road Safety World Series

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs has said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly doesn't want him playing in the Road Safety World Series because of his brush with the Pakistan-backed Kashmir Premier League (KPL).
Gibbs played in the KPL hosted in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region last August, despite opposition from the BCCI. He had accused the Indian board of threatening him with a ban from any cricket-related work in India.
On Sunday, when a fan asked Gibbs to join the Road Safety World Series on Sunday, which started on Saturday, he replied:
"Ganguly won’t allow me to play because I went to Kashmir league last year."
Interestingly, Gibbs was removed from the World Legends XI team for a one-off charity match against Indian Legends XI — separate from the Road Safety World Series — that will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens after Ganguly faced fans' ire on social media.
Later, Ganguly, who was supposed to lead the Indian team, himself pulled out because of "professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration".
Road Safety World Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Saturday, September 10
India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 pm (India Legends won by 61 runs)
Sunday, September 11
Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Kanpur, 3:30 pm
Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 pm
Monday, September 12
New Zealand Legends vs SA Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 pm
Tuesday, September 13
ENG vs SL, Kanpur, 7:30 pm
Wednesday, September 14
IND vs WI, Kanpur, 7:30 pm
Thursday, September 15
BAN vs. NZ, Kanpur, 7:30 pm
Saturday, September 17
ENG vs WI, Indore, 3:30 pm
SL vs SA, Indore, 7:30 pm
Sunday, September 18
AUS vs BAN, Indore, 3:30 pm
IND vs NZ, Indore, 7:30 pm
Monday, September 19
ENG vs SA, Indore, 7:30 pm
Wednesday, September 21
IND vs BAN, Dehradun, 7:30 pm
Thursday, September 22
WI vs NZ, Dehradun, 7:30 pm
Friday, September 23
AUS vs SA, Dehradun, 7:30 pm
Saturday, September 24
IND vs ENG, Dehradun, 7:30 pm
Sunday, September 25
SL vs NZ, Dehradun, 3:30 pm
AUS vs WI, Dehradun, 7:30 pm
Tuesday, September 27
SL vs BAN, Raipur, 3:30 pm
ENG vs AUS, Raipur, 7:30 pm
Wednesday, September 28
Semi-final 1, Raipur, 7:30 pm
Thursday, September 29
Semi-final 2, Raipur, 7:30 pm
Saturday, October 1
Final, Raipur, 7:30 pm