"Ganguly won’t allow me to play" - Herschelle Gibbs on why he isn't playing Road Safety World Series

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs has said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly doesn't want him playing in the Road Safety World Series because of his brush with the Pakistan-backed Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Gibbs played in the KPL hosted in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region last August, despite opposition from the BCCI. He had accused the Indian board of threatening him with a ban from any cricket-related work in India.

On Sunday, when a fan asked Gibbs to join the Road Safety World Series on Sunday, which started on Saturday, he replied:

"Ganguly won’t allow me to play because I went to Kashmir league last year."

Interestingly, Gibbs was removed from the World Legends XI team for a one-off charity match against Indian Legends XI — separate from the Road Safety World Series — that will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens after Ganguly faced fans' ire on social media.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 @ramanraheja @Eoin16 So the India vs Rest of the World game is on September 15 at Eden Gardens. Sourav Ganguly leads India and Eoin Morgan the World. Part of Legends League cricket @SGanguly99 So the India vs Rest of the World game is on September 15 at Eden Gardens. Sourav Ganguly leads India and Eoin Morgan the World. Part of Legends League cricket @SGanguly99 @ramanraheja @Eoin16 https://t.co/waE9GWSMEr

Later, Ganguly, who was supposed to lead the Indian team, himself pulled out because of "professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration".

Road Safety World Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, September 10

India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 pm (India Legends won by 61 runs)

Sunday, September 11

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Kanpur, 3:30 pm

Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

Monday, September 12

New Zealand Legends vs SA Legends, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, September 13

ENG vs SL, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, September 14

IND vs WI, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

Thursday, September 15

BAN vs. NZ, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 17

ENG vs WI, Indore, 3:30 pm

SL vs SA, Indore, 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 18

AUS vs BAN, Indore, 3:30 pm

IND vs NZ, Indore, 7:30 pm

Monday, September 19

ENG vs SA, Indore, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, September 21

IND vs BAN, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

Thursday, September 22

WI vs NZ, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

Friday, September 23

AUS vs SA, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 24

IND vs ENG, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 25

SL vs NZ, Dehradun, 3:30 pm

AUS vs WI, Dehradun, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, September 27

SL vs BAN, Raipur, 3:30 pm

ENG vs AUS, Raipur, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, September 28

Semi-final 1, Raipur, 7:30 pm

Thursday, September 29

Semi-final 2, Raipur, 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 1

Final, Raipur, 7:30 pm

