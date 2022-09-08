IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 5: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

India will face Afghanistan in match number five of the Super 4 round in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). It will be an inconsequential game in the context of the tournament since the finalists have already been decided. Pakistan's one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday sealed their spot in the final, knocking out Afghanistan as well as India.

It would be a tough game for Afghanistan, as they would be still reeling under the loss to Pakistan in a rather stunning fashion. With Pakistan needing 11 runs in the last over and having only one wicket in hand, the stage was set for an upset. However, consecutive sixes from Naseem Shah off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s bowling shocked Afghanistan.

As for Team India, they have been totally off-color in the Super 4. Their batters have shown glimpses of brilliance, but have failed to come up with a complete performance. Ditto with the bowlers. They have raised hopes in phases, but have been a disappointment overall.

Today's IND vs AFG toss result

Afghanistan won the toss and have decided to field first. Speaking about the heartbreaking loss to Pakistan on Wednesday, their skipper Mohammad Nabi said:

“Straightway after the meeting, we left the ground and reached the hotel. Had some tea in the hotel and needed some sleeping pills.”

Rohit Sharma rested, KL Rahul will lead the Indian side



Afghanistan win the toss and will bowl first

Meanwhile, India have rested captain Rohit Sharma for the match, with KL Rahul leading the team. Apart from Rohit, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been given a break. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar come in.

IND vs AFG - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Today's IND vs AFG match player list

India squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Afghanistan squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

IND vs AFG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

