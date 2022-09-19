IND vs AUS 2022: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history and T20I records

Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium will play host to the first T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia tomorrow evening. The venue will be hosting its first T20I match since 2019.

The last time Mohali hosted a T20I match was on September 19, 2019, when India played host to South Africa. Fans witnessed a special innings from Virat Kohli that night as his 72-run knock helped the Men in Blue record a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

With Mohali set to host another T20I involving Team India, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this stadium.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium T20 stats

T20I matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 82* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs. Australia, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/27 - James Faulkner (AUS) vs. Pakistan, 2016

Highest team score: 211/4 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Lowest team score: 149/5 - South Africa vs. India, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Average 1st innings score: 178

PCA IS Bindra Stadium last match

The pitch at PCA IS Bindra Stadium has traditionally favored batsmen. However, the South African team failed to touch the 150-run mark while batting first in the previous T20I hosted by Mohali.

After being asked to bat first, the Proteas scored 149/5 in their 20 overs. Opening batter Quinton de Kock top-scored with a 37-ball 52. In reply, Virat Kohli's half-century guided India home in 19 overs.

Only eight wickets fell in the Mohali T20I between India and South Africa, with spinners accounting for three of them. The batters of both teams combined to hit a total of 10 sixes in the 39 overs bowled during the contest.

