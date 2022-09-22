IND vs AUS 2022: “We didn't have any discussion” - Suryakumar Yadav opens up on Team India’s defeat in Mohali

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that there was no discussion in the dressing room over their four-wicket defeat against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. He credited the visitors for coming up with a good performance.

Australia chased down a target of 209 against India in 19.2 overs. Opening the innings, Cameron Green stunned the hosts with 61 in only 30 balls, while Matthew Wade (45* off 21) did an excellent finishing job.

The Men in Blue now find themselves in a must-win situation heading into the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23.

At a pre-match press conference, Suryakumar was asked how the team reacted to the defeat in the first game. He replied:

“Actually after the last game, we didn't have any discussion but as you have seen last day the match went on long and there was also dew.”

Praising Australia for chasing down the big target, he added:

“You also have to give credit to them (Australia) as they kept attacking. We are trying our best.”

India’s bowlers suffered at the hands of Green and Wade in Mohali. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had figures of 0 for 52 from four overs, while Harshal Patel conceded 49. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also returned with poor figures of one for 42 from 3.2 overs.

“It is important to have some laughter” - Suryakumar Yadav on Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik incident

During the first T20I, Indian captain Rohit Sharma playfully grabbed Dinesh Karthik by the neck after the wicketkeeper failed to spot a nick. Rohit backed his instincts, which turned out to be correct as Glenn Maxwell had to walk back.

Asked for his thoughts on the Rohit-Karthik incident that went viral, Suryakumar said:

“In the field, there is a lot of pressure, so it is important to have some laughter to lighten the situation, but the focus is always there on the game.”

On why Karthik failed to spot the edge, he explained:

“In DRS, what happens is sometimes, the sound of an edge doesn't reach the back and Rohit and Dinesh know each other very well, they have been playing for so long, so they engage in banters."

Maxwell's dismissal reduced Australia to 123 for four in the 12th over. However, Wade smashed six fours and two sixes to stun India.

