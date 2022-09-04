IND vs PAK 2022: Did you take Asia Cup lightly? Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s batting approach

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the sluggish batting approach of the top three Indian batters, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2022 Asia Cup. He said these players are yet to find their rhythm, while pointing out that 150 runs might not be enough for Pakistan.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Gavaskar said it would have been better if the players had gone to Zimbabwe.

“The main question is – Did you take the Asia Cup lightly? The players couldn't get back into the rhythm [in the last 3-4 days]. If that’s the reason, why didn’t you go to Zimbabwe? You should have gone there. When you take Asia Cup lightly, this situation will arise [He stressed that only 150+ runs won't be sufficient every time against Pakistan].”

Asia Cup: “They have come to play after a month-long gap”- Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar said the players could not quickly get back into rhythm because they played after a month-long gap.

“The problem is that our top three batters are not playing freely [In terms of strike rate]. Why is this happening? It’s because they did not spend time on the crease. They have come to play after a month-long gap.”

While Kohli was rested for the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours, Rohit skipped the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Rahul recently returned after a six-month gap due to injury and COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that India could only manage 94/2 in the first 13 overs against Hong Kong until Suryakumar Yadav 68(26) came at No.4 and played the role of an aggressor and took the team’s total to 192/2.

At that stage, Kohli was batting at 36(30), but he unleashed himself in the last six overs and finished with 44-ball 59.

Earlier, Team India chased down 147 against Pakistan but took the match to the last over.

Virat Kohli took 34 balls for his 35 runs, while Rohit Sharma departed for 12 off 18. The Indian skipper has managed to score 323 runs in 15 matches at an average of 23.07, including a half-century during the recently concluded T20I series in the Caribbean.

#INDvHK 29 innings for Rohit Sharma this year, (14 IPL + 15 T20I) and has just one fifty.Averaging 21.11 in 2022 with a SR of 128 29 innings for Rohit Sharma this year, (14 IPL + 15 T20I) and has just one fifty. Averaging 21.11 in 2022 with a SR of 128 #INDvHK

Meanwhile, Rahul has registered scores of 0(1) and 36(39) in the group stage matches, and his strike rate came under the scanner in the last game.

The cricketer-turned-commentator is unhappy with the casual approach of Rohit Sharma and Co. in a crucial tournament like the Asia Cup.

“If you think that you can get into the rhythm in the first three-four games and we’ll be alright for the final, it’s okay, but you can never take any sport lightly. Once the rhythm gets broken, it takes time.”

