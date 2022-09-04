IND vs PAK 2022: “How many India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup?”- Wasim Jaffer leads social media reactions ahead of a mouth-watering battle

Rohit Sharma and Co. will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the tournament on Sunday (September 4). The Men in Blue won the Group A fixture by five wickets that went down the wire against Babar Azam and Co. in Dubai last Sunday.

While India will look to continue their winning streak, Pakistan will aim to avenge their loss at the same venue.

Ahead of another blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious post on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption:

“How many India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup?”

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are hoping for another thrilling contest between Asia's top teams. Here are some of the reactions:

⚡R D 📖 @therdmeme One more IND vs Pak match



TV seller in Pakistan: One more IND vs Pak matchTV seller in Pakistan: https://t.co/VzEPR57Raa

Abhinav Singh @insider_dirty

Pakistan Suddenly realising

celebrating 155 ''ab agla match

run victory against Papa ke sath

Hong kong khelna hai'' #INDvsPAK 2022 #INDvsPAK Pakistan Suddenly realisingcelebrating 155 ''ab agla matchrun victory against Papa ke sathHong kong khelna hai'' #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK Pakistan Suddenly realising celebrating 155 ''ab agla match run victory against Papa ke sath Hong kong khelna hai'' https://t.co/KopmKt1b1t

India favorites against arch-rivals Pakistan

Rohit Sharma and Co. head into the Super 4 with a perfect record. They are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches. On the other hand, the Men in Green are in second position after a 155-run victory against minnows Hong Kong.

Hardik Pandya (unbeaten 33 and 3/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) played pivotal roles as India won by five wickets against arch-rivals in their last encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28). All eyes will be on the top three – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and in-form Virat Kohli.

The Men in Blue will undergo a forced change in the form of injured Ravindra Jadeja. Standby player Axar Patel has replaced the Saurashtra allrounder.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. are unlikely to make any changes from their last match against Hong Kong, with injured pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out from the crunch match.

Skipper Babar will look to score big after making nine each against India and Hong Kong in Group A matches. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are expected to play big knocks while the middle order batters will look to take center stage against India.

The bowling unit will look to continue their decent performances without star players like Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Pakistan can beat India in Super 4 stage? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury