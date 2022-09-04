IND vs PAK 2022: "Pakistan do not have players like SKY and Pandya; it could hurt them in a big match"- Mohammad Kaif 

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif reckons that lack of match winners with the bat in the middle-order could hurt Pakistan’s chances in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against India on Sunday (September 4). Kaif opined that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya give the Men in Blue a significant edge in the batting department.

India will meet Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup for the second time on Sunday in Dubai. During their first encounter in the group stage, Team India got the better of their arch-rivals by five wickets.

Previewing the big game, Kaif said that India will be ahead in the contest if they can get rid of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan early. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he opined:

“Pakistan do not have players like SKY and Pandya; it could hurt them in a big match. Pakistan’s bowling is young, but is still doing a good job. It is the batting that could be their weakness, if Babar and Rizwan get out early.

“They do not have big names after that to lift themselves. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell will be important in that context. I feel India are much ahead this time,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 4 for 26 during India’s group match against Pakistan. Babar, who was one of Bhuvneshwar’s victims, was dismissed for 10, while Rizwan top-scored for his team with 43.

“They are playing some old school T20 cricket” - Kaif unsure about Pakistan’s batting approach

Sharing his thoughts on Pakistan’s conservative batting approach, Kaif stated that they are playing old school T20 cricket. He reckoned that the ploy might backfire if the top three don’t make substantial contributions. Kaif explained:

“They are playing some old school T20 cricket. They are targeting 160 and depending on their bowlers to win games. They are still heavily dependent on their bowling. But I feel the conservative approach with the bat might hurt them when their top three get out cheaply. They eat up so many deliveries that the latter batters do not have that many left to play.”

Pakistan were bowled out for 147 against India. They started cautiously against Hong Kong as well before opening up in the second half.

Asked about his prediction for the match, Kaif backed India to get the better of their arch-rivals yet again. He concluded:

“I will go with India because they have a great top three. KL Rahul can change gears anytime. Rohit Sharma can play big knocks. Virat Kohli has shown rhythm, which is a good sign. Then they have a match-winner in Suryakumar and a game changer in Pandya.”

The Indo-Pak clash in the group stage went down to the wire. Pandya sealed the deal for the Men in Blue, whacking Mohammad Nawaz for a six in the last over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert