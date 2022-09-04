IND vs PAK 2022: “Rohit Sharma will back Dinesh Karthik over Rishant Pant till the World Cup” - Mohammad Kaif

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif reckons that Rohit Sharma will back Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant till the T20 World Cup. According to him, Pant has failed to grab his opportunities in T20I cricket and hence the experienced DK will remain the preferred choice.

Team India took a massive call by dropping Pant in favor of Karthik for the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan in the group stage. The former was picked for the game against Hong Kong after Hardik Pandya was rested.

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to injury, some experts feel that Pant must be picked ahead of Karthik since India need a left-hander in the middle-order. However, Kaif does not feel so. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he opined:

“Rishabh Pant has good numbers in IPL and Test matches. He has been doing well in ODIs as well. He even scored a hundred in England and won India the match. But, he does not have a good strike rate in T20Is. Pant has not been able to finish games and has not grabbed his opportunities.

“Pant was given a chance to open as well, but he got out early there too. I feel Rohit Sharma will back Dinesh Karthik over Rishant Pant till the World Cup,” Kaif added.

Pant has so far featured in 55 T20I matches, scoring 883 runs at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 126.32. He has notched up three half-centuries with a best of 65*.

“Pandya and Suryakumar will be the main men” - Kaif on India’s trump cards for T20 World Cup

Analyzing India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Kaif admitted that the top three will have a key role to play. He, however, opined that middle-order batters Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav could be the team’s trump cards. The 41-year-old commented:

“The top 3 of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will always be in the news because they are excellent players. But Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will be the main men. They are match winners and know how to handle pressure situations.

"Pandya knows how to stay relaxed even in extremely tense moments. Mohammad Nawaz felt the pressure in the last over because Pandya was at the crease,” Kaif added.

Pandya was the Player of the Match for his all-round performance (3/25 & 33*) against Pakistan. Suryakumar walked away with the honor for his scintillating half-century against Hong Kong.

