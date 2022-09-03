IND vs PAK 2022: Saba Karim backs left-hander Axar Patel as a like-for-like replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja

Former national selector Saba Karim has backed all-rounder Axar Patel to replace the injured Ravindra Jadeja against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4).

He called the Delhi Capitals all-rounder a ready replacement who can contribute with both ball and bat. However, he also pointed out Axar’s inability to bat at No.4, which R Jadeja did in the last match against arch-rivals.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“I think Axar Patel will get a chance in place of Ravindra Jadeja. It is a significant match for him and how he adjusts to the high-pressure game will be worth a watch. However, Axar has been brilliant and in the form in the last few matches with both bat and ball.

"He is a ready replacement, but I don’t think Axar can play the role performed by Jadeja in the batting department [ bat at No.4] in their previous match against Pakistan.”

It is worth mentioning that R Jadeja batted at No.4 in the absence of Rishabh Pant against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). He top-scored with a 35-run knock, which played a significant role in helping India win the match by five wickets.

Karim, however, feels that Axar is an experienced player for Team India who can do a decent job at No.7. He also hailed his match-winning knock in the West Indies.

“In Jadeja’s absence, you need to show confidence in Axar Patel because he is a capable [player]. He performed very well in the IPL down the order at No.7 and impressed in the West Indies during the T20 series. He is a mature and experienced player for Team India.”

He is also expecting a comeback from Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, who failed to deliver against Hong Kong. The youngsters gave away 53 and 44 runs, respectively, in their four overs and scalped one wicket each.

“India will surely miss [Ravindra] Jadeja. It should be another exciting battle, but India need to be wary, especially in the bowling department. I am expecting more effort from the bowling unit, and something was lacking from two seamers [Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh] against Hong Kong. I hope for some improvement in that area.”

He feels that Men in Blue can be challenged if asked to set a target, i.e., if Rohit Sharma loses the toss to Babar Azam.

“India will be challenged if they lose the toss and are sent in to bat first, but I have complete faith that India have prepared well. They have the strength to score 170 or 180 against a strong bowling attack as well. Yes, it will be challenging for both the top and middle order.”

The former India cricketer wants India to be flexible against Pakistan but also feels they should try to come up with a similar approach to the last contest against the Men in Green.

“I hope India will play with an open strategy; a lot will depend on how the wicket behaves. Your tactics should be straightforward. Sometimes you have to dig in and bowl bouncers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will try to bowl full and generate swing if it's seaming. The role of the spinners will also be critical.”

“You don’t have a left-hander apart from Axar Patel”- Saba Karim

Karim also pointed out the need to play a left-hander in the XI to add stability to the batting department. He said that Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant are the only left-handed batters in the Indian team.

“One problem that will arise in the absence of Jadeja is that you don’t have a left-hander apart from Axar Patel. For that reason, you don’t have someone to fill the void in the middle order. So, will they play Rishabh Pant and if they do it, at which position and at whose place? Will you leave Dinesh Karthik and use Pant as a floater? It's a big question for India.”

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan could be dropped after his figures of 53/1 against Hong Kong. He also finished with 19/1 in a couple of overs against Pakistan. Karim added that experienced spinner R Ashwin might replace him in the playing XI.

“If Avesh Khan doesn’t play, I think any of the two spinners can play among R Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi. India might prefer to go ahead with the in-form Ashwin in a high-pressure match because of his experience and variations.”

