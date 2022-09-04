Create

IND vs PAK 2022: "Those who are rude towards me, they will get it back” - Wasim Akram slams social media trolls over “personal attacks”

Bushfire Cricket Bash &ndash; Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI
Wasim Akram during the Bushfire Cricket Bash T20 match between the Ponting XI and the Gilchrist XI in February 2020. Pic: Getty Images
reaction-emoji
Renin Wilben Albert
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 04, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has issued a stern warning to social media trolls, stating that if they attack him personally, he will give it back to them in equal measure.

Akram has been trolled a number of times on social media for different reasons. Earlier this year, some online users hit out at him for “losing his cool” at Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam. Akram is the president of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

In April this year, the former pacer also hit back at trolls who criticized him for swimming shirtless. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, he opened up about the ugly social media attacks and said:

“Yes, criticism should happen. I faced it even during my playing days, but I cannot tolerate personal attacks. People tell me that I am very rude on social media. I would say, those who are rude towards me, they will get it back. If you give me love, I will give it back in double quantity. This is my theory.”
youtube-cover

The former cricketer is currently part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Asia Cup T20 tournament in the UAE.

“I don’t want to go through that stress again” - Wasim Akram on not coaching Pakistan

Despite being one of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket, Akram is not involved with the national team in any capacity. Asked if that could change in the future, the former left-arm seamer replied in the negative and explained:

“I am involved with PSL with Karachi Kings for four years. The boys keep asking me questions and I answer them. As for coaching, it is a special skill. You need patience and other skills. At 56, I don’t think I have that courage. It is difficult and stressful. I am diabetic too."

Akram added that he doesn’t want to take too much pressure at this stage of his life. He elaborated:

“During PSL, when we are sitting outside and the pressure is on, the heartbeat sometimes rises. I don’t want to go through that stress again and again. I enjoy commentary once in a while.
"I do not do it a lot, but once in a while I do. I love supporting my boys. If they are doing well, I’ll praise them. Even when I criticize, it is healthy criticism and I give solutions as well.”
Little advise to our talented speedster @iNaseemShah . How to bowl bouncers on slow pitches. #PAKvsSL https://t.co/BGdyoTF7cf

The Pakistan legend represented the country in 104 Tests and 356 ODI, claiming 414 and 502 wickets, respectively. On the batting front, he scored three Test tons, including a best of 257*.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
reaction-emoji

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...