[Watch] Captain Rohit Sharma loses his cool after Arshdeep Singh drops a simple-looking catch in IND vs PAK 2022 Asia Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was furious after Arshdeep Singh dropped an easy catch during the final moments of the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s.

Ravi Bishnoi was handed the responsibility to bowl the 18th over in the match against Pakistan. The momentum was in India's favor as Hardik Pandya had dismissed the well-set Mohammad Rizwan in the previous over.

New batters Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali faced Bishnoi. Both batters possess the ability to score quick runs, but since they were new in the middle, the bowler had a slight upper hand heading into the 18th over.

Bishnoi struggled to bowl with accuracy as he bowled a couple of wide deliveries. Khushdil Shah played a dot and then took a single to give the strike to Asif Ali. Asif mistimed a shot off Bishnoi's third ball, and the ball went straight up in the air.

It looked like the third-man fielder standing inside the circle, Arshdeep Singh, would complete the catch with supreme ease. However, Singh was too relaxed as he failed to take the catch. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was visibly upset with the way Arshdeep dropped the catch. You can watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma did a good job while rotating his bowlers in the second innings

Skipper Sharma looked in great touch with the bat during the first innings. After losing the toss and receiving an invitation to bat first, Sharma launched an assault on the opposition bowlers in the powerplay and scored 28 runs off just 16 deliveries.

His knock set the tone for the rest of the innings. A half-century from Virat Kohli helped India set a 182-run target for the Pakistan team. Pakistan started slow in the second innings, but Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz kept the team alive in the run-chase.

The match has gone down to the wire, and skipper Rohit Sharma has done a good job with the rotation of bowlers so far.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal