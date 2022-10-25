IND vs PAK 2022: [WATCH] “How’s it?” - Sreesanth shares video of daughter’s batting, seeks feedback from Virat Kohli

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has shared a video of his daughter playing an aggressive shot while working on her batting skills during practice. He stated that his little one wanted to play a stroke like Virat Kohli did during his innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday, October 23.

Kohli scored a magnificent 82* off 53 balls as the Men in Blue beat arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a nail-biting Super 12 encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Chasing 160, India got home off the last ball.

On Tuesday, Sreesanth shared a video of his daughter’s batting. In his post, he praised Kohli and revealed that his daughter Saanvika was inspired by his innings at the MCG and wanted to practice a particular stroke played by him. While uploading the video on his Twitter handle, he wrote:

“@imVkohli my scorpion brother..what a knock..just unbelievable shots ..my daughter wanted to practice that shot..nd looks like she is slowly getting thr.. her baby steps now..❤️💯🏏✅ how’s it?? New generation #cricket #God #virat keep going strong brother 💯❤️❤️❤️.”

At one point in their chase against Pakistan, Team India were in the doldrums in 31/4. However, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) added 113 for the fifth-wicket to lift India. They eventually went on to register a memorable win.

“Virat Kohli is not going to win you every match” - Former India all-rounder

While India are riding high in the wake of their unbelievable win over Pakistan at the MCG, former all-rounder Madan Lal reckons that the team cannot expect Kohli to win them all matches. Urging the other batters to lift their game, he told PTI:

"Virat Kohli's innings was amazing. I have never seen an innings like that but Virat Kohli is not going to win you every match. It's such a big tournament. It can't be won by one person.”

Praising the India No.3, he added:

"Australian pitches are suited to Kohli's game. He runs the ones, twos, and three and uses the big grounds to his advantage. In between, he scores the boundaries. He has become mentally tougher.”

Speaking specifically about the openers, the 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer commented:

"Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have to pull up their socks. Everybody needs to ensure that they are performing and trying their best all the time. And in every game, there will be different heroes.”

Both Rohit and Rahul were dismissed for 4 against Pakistan. India’s next match in the Super 12 round will be against Netherlands in Sydney on October 27.

