IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 2: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (September 4) in the second match of the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022. This will be the second meeting between the teams in the ongoing T20 tournament. When India and Pakistan clashed for the first time at the same venue, the Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win in a tense chase.

Batting first, Pakistan put up a disappointing show and managed only 147 on the board. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) stood out with the ball for India. Pakistan’s bowlers fought hard, but Virat Kohli (35) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) absorbed the pressure before Pandya (33* off 17) did a brilliant finishing job.

Team India suffered a major blow ahead of the Super 4 as all-rounder Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament due to a right knee injury. Axar Patel has been named as his replacement. It remains to be seen how Jadeja’s absence impacts India’s efficiency.

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Babar Azam said:

“The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first.”

Pakistan have made one change to their playing XI. Shahnawaz Dahani is out due to injury; Mohammad Hasnain replaces him.

India have three changes to the team that took on Hong Kong. Hardik Pandya comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi. Rishabh Pant retains his place, as a result Dinesh Karthik is not part of the playing XI.

IND vs PAK - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Today's IND vs PAK match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

IND vs PAK - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Masudur Rahman, Raveendra Wimalasiri

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

