IND vs SA 2022 Telecast Channel and Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa T20I series?

Fans will witness the India vs South Africa rivalry for the third time in 2022 as the Proteas will take on the Men in Blue in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday, September 28.

Earlier this year, India toured South Africa for an ICC World Test Championship series and a three-match ODI series. In June, South Africa visited India for a five-match T20I series, and now the Proteas are on another tour of India for three T20Is and three ODIs.

IND vs SA 2022 Schedule with match timings in IST

Here is the full schedule for the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa:

1st T20I - September 28, 7:00pm IST, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd T20I - October 2, 7:00pm IST, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

3rd T20I - October 4, 7:00pm IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

When & where to watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 in India?

Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast and live stream matches of the India vs South Africa T20I series in India. Here is the full list of TV channels that will telecast the three T20Is in India:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports.

How to live stream India vs South Africa T20I series in India?

Big names like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Anrich Nortje will be in action during the three-match series between India and South Africa.

Fans can stream the matches live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application. They will have to buy a subscription to watch the games live.

