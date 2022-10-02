IND vs SA 2022: "When it's offering assistance, you don't need to do too much" - Harshal Patel on the Thiruvananthapuram pitch after 1st T20I

Indian seamer Harshal Patel reflected on the swinging deck in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. The right-arm bowler, who picked up two scalps in India's eight-wicket win, stated that the key on such pitches is to keep bowling "hard lengths in the channel".

Harshal, who had a torrid time in the T20I series against Australia, delivered an improved spell in Thiruvananthapuram against the Protes.

He returned with figures of 4-0-26-2 as the hosts restricted the visitors to 106. The 31-year-old got the scalps of Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj.

Speaking before the second T20I in Guwahati, Harshal said that on decks like Thiruvananthapuram, the bowler has to pitch the ball in the right areas, bowl the correct lengths and let the wicket do the rest. He explained:

"The best way to attack on pitches like these is to just bowl hard lengths in the channel. When you can swing the ball away from the batter in that channel, it's always going to be tough for the batter. When it's offering assistance, you don't need to do too much. You just need to keep it simple and hit the right lengths."

Although the Men in Blue started the chase on a tricky note, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul brought the momentum back. The pair struck fifties as India got over the line in 16.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"The last three or four games have helped me get into my rhythm" - Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel celebrating a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Gujarat-born player underlined that his body feels good and has complete clarity about executing his skills, stating:

"The body's feeling pretty good. The last three or four games have helped me get into my rhythm. My seam-up deliveries are hitting the high 130s and early 140s. My execution is more or less spot on and I'm thinking more clearly at the top of my mark, so all good signs."

Meanwhile, South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20I. The visitors made one change by bringing in Lungi Ngidi for Tabraiz Shamsi, while India have fielded the same side.

