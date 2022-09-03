“Keep knocking 'em over, Lala!” - Twitterati wish Mohammad Shami as Indian pacer turns 32

Senior Team India pacer Mohammad Shami is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Saturday, September 3. Born in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, the fast bowler represents Bengal in domestic cricket. He made his international debut back in 2013.

Shami has so far represented India in 60 Tests, 82 ODIs, and 17 T20Is. While the right-arm pacer has claimed 216 wickets in Test matches at an average of 27.45, he has 152 ODI scalps while averaging 25.72. In T20Is, he has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 31.55.

The fast bowler holds the record for being the fastest Indian to claim 100 ODI dismissals. He achieved the feat in 2019, needing only 56 matches to reach the landmark. In the same year, he became only the second Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in a World Cup.

Wishes are pouring in for the seasoned Indian pacer on social media on the occasion of his 32nd birthday. Here is a compilation of some wishes from members of the Indian cricket fraternity as well as fans:

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Cricketing fairytale: Born in a small UP village, falls in love with fast bowling, gives it all, moves to Kolkata, Test debut at Eden Gardens, World Cup hero, international fame. Mohammed Shami you inspire. Happy birthday brother ⁦ @MdShami11 Cricketing fairytale: Born in a small UP village, falls in love with fast bowling, gives it all, moves to Kolkata, Test debut at Eden Gardens, World Cup hero, international fame. Mohammed Shami you inspire. Happy birthday brother ⁦@MdShami11⁩ https://t.co/jpNrrSV2hm

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Wishing the King of Swing @MdShami11 a very Happy Birthday! May your life be filled with happiness and fun adventures. Have an amazing day brother🤗 Wishing the King of Swing @MdShami11 a very Happy Birthday! May your life be filled with happiness and fun adventures. Have an amazing day brother🤗 https://t.co/gcpYBbSbRz

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Many happy returns of the day @MdShami11 ! 🤗 May you have an amazing and more successful year ahead. Keep rocking 🤟 Many happy returns of the day @MdShami11! 🤗 May you have an amazing and more successful year ahead. Keep rocking 🤟 https://t.co/2sVrPMJ2Gk

Happy Birthday @MdShami11 - one of the finest in this generation. 386 wickets in International cricket with 216 in Tests, a World Cup hat-trick and 2 five-wicket haul each in Australia & South Africa in Tests. Happy Birthday @MdShami11 - one of the finest in this generation. 386 wickets in International cricket with 216 in Tests, a World Cup hat-trick and 2 five-wicket haul each in Australia & South Africa in Tests. https://t.co/kkYaRhcUky

“Shami should definitely be in the team for the T20 World Cup” - Madan Lal

Shami has represented India in the shortest format since the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. He was not picked for the Asia Cup 2022 despite Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out due to injury.

However, according to former India all-rounder Madan Lal, Shami deserves to be part of Team India’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, he said:

"Shami should definitely be in the team for the T20 World Cup. He’s our best bowler after Bumrah. I would look for a bowler who could get me wickets. I don’t want bowlers who would only look to contain runs. Batters will keep scoring runs in this format. The only way to stem the flow of runs is to take wickets.”

The 1983 World Cup winner added that the Indian selectors would make a big mistake if they do not pick the experienced pacer for the T20 World Cup. He opined:

"The Indian selectors will make a big mistake if they don’t pick Shami. He’s a great bowler and has done well in Australia in the past. I don’t understand why they are not picking him for T20s. You think he’s not a better bowler than those who are playing now? He’s one of the best bowlers in world cricket.”

The 2022 T20 World Cup will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

