“Keep knocking 'em over, Lala!” - Twitterati wish Mohammad Shami as Indian pacer turns 32

Senior Team India pacer Mohammad Shami is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Saturday, September 3. Born in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, the fast bowler represents Bengal in domestic cricket. He made his international debut back in 2013.
Shami has so far represented India in 60 Tests, 82 ODIs, and 17 T20Is. While the right-arm pacer has claimed 216 wickets in Test matches at an average of 27.45, he has 152 ODI scalps while averaging 25.72. In T20Is, he has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 31.55.
The fast bowler holds the record for being the fastest Indian to claim 100 ODI dismissals. He achieved the feat in 2019, needing only 56 matches to reach the landmark. In the same year, he became only the second Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in a World Cup.
Wishes are pouring in for the seasoned Indian pacer on social media on the occasion of his 32nd birthday. Here is a compilation of some wishes from members of the Indian cricket fraternity as well as fans:
“Shami should definitely be in the team for the T20 World Cup” - Madan Lal
Shami has represented India in the shortest format since the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. He was not picked for the Asia Cup 2022 despite Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out due to injury.
However, according to former India all-rounder Madan Lal, Shami deserves to be part of Team India’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year.
In an interview with Sportskeeda, he said:
"Shami should definitely be in the team for the T20 World Cup. He’s our best bowler after Bumrah. I would look for a bowler who could get me wickets. I don’t want bowlers who would only look to contain runs. Batters will keep scoring runs in this format. The only way to stem the flow of runs is to take wickets.”
The 1983 World Cup winner added that the Indian selectors would make a big mistake if they do not pick the experienced pacer for the T20 World Cup. He opined:
"The Indian selectors will make a big mistake if they don’t pick Shami. He’s a great bowler and has done well in Australia in the past. I don’t understand why they are not picking him for T20s. You think he’s not a better bowler than those who are playing now? He’s one of the best bowlers in world cricket.”
The 2022 T20 World Cup will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.