Legends League Cricket 2022: Full squads, dates and venues list

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 Draft happened earlier today (September 2), where the Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings, and Hansal Tigers formed their squads. Before the draft, all four franchises picked their captains.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag will lead the Gujarat Giants, while Gautam Gambhir will be the captain of India Capitals. The Bhilwara Kings named Irfan Pathan as their skipper, with Harbhajan Singh set to lead the Hansal Tigers.

The Legends League Cricket 2022 Draft ended a few minutes ago. Here's a look at the complete squads of the four teams.

Bhilwara Kings squad for Legends League Cricket

Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best and Sudeep Tyagi.

India Capitals Squad for Legends League Cricket

Gautam Gambhir (C), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis and Pankaj Singh.

Manipal Tigers squad for Legends League Cricket

Harbhajan Singh (C), Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh and Andrew Flintoff.

Gujarat Giants squad for Legends League Cricket

Virender Sehwag (C), Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O'Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett and Elton Chigumbura.

Which cities will host Legends League Cricket 2022 matches?

Five cities - Kolkata, Jodhpur, Cuttack, Lucknow, and Delhi - will host the matches of LLC 2022. The first leg of the tournament will happen in Kolkata. Here is the schedule:

Kolkata: 16th to 18th September 2022

Lucknow: 21st to 22nd September 2022

New Delhi: 24th to 26th September 2022

Cuttack: 27th to 30th September 2022

Jodhpur: 1st and 3rd October 2022

Play-offs: 5th , 7th October, 2022 – Venue to be announced

Final on 8th October 2022 – Venue to be announced

When will Legends League Cricket 2022 start?

The Legends League will start on September 16 with an exhibition game between India Maharajas and the World Giants. The main tournament will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar