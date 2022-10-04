“Nahi jayega, humara marzi hai”- Cricket Twitter reacts to Shimron Hetmyer's exclusion from West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2022

In a surprising development, Cricket West Indies have dropped swashbuckling batter Shimron Hetmyer from their T20 World Cup 2022 squad after he missed a re-scheduled flight to Australia.

Due to family reasons, the star cricketer’s flight was changed from Saturday (October 1) to Monday (October 3). However, he informed the Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, that he would not be able to reach the airport on time for his flight to New York from where he was supposed to travel to Australia.

In a statement, CWI said:

“Whilst we changed Shimron’s flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event.”

The southpaw has been a vital cog for West Indies in white-ball cricket, while scoring a total of 2,224 runs in 86 appearances, including five centuries.

Shamarh Brooks replaces Shimron Hetmyer in West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Windies Cricket @windiescricket BREAKING NEWS



Brooks to replace Hetmyer in the WI Squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.



Read More

bit.ly/3C6gZbT BREAKING NEWSBrooks to replace Hetmyer in the WI Squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.Read More 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Brooks to replace Hetmyer in the WI Squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.Read More⬇️ bit.ly/3C6gZbT

Shamarh Brooks has replaced Hetmyer in the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He looked impressive in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he scored 241 runs in seven innings for champions Jamaica Tallawahs, including an unbeaten century in Qualifier 2.

In a statement, CWI said:

“We informed the CWI Board of Directors that the Selection Panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad.”

It added:

“Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL. He will fly out as soon as possible this week to Australia.”

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer and Odean Smith.

The Men in Maroon will begin their T20 World Cup preparations with a couple of T20Is against Australia on October 5 and 7.

The two-time World T20 champions will then compete in Qualifiers for a place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 WC.

