NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Namibia vs Netherlands match

The Namibia vs Netherlands match will kick off the third day of the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow (October 18) in Geelong. The two nations won their respective opening encounters on Monday (October 17).

While Namibia upset former champions Sri Lanka to bag the top spot in the Group A points table, Netherlands registered a close win against UAE. Both Namibia and Netherlands have a golden opportunity to almost book their place in the Super 12 round with a victory tomorrow.

Before the Namibia vs Netherlands match begins, here's a look at the two nations' head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

Namibia vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between Namibia and Netherlands stands even at 1-1. Both teams have defeated the other once in the two battles they have had in the shortest format of the game.

NAM vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

As far as matches in T20 World Cup are concerned, Namibia lead the Netherlands by 1-0. Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Last 5 Games between Namibia vs Netherlands

While Namibia and Netherlands have played two T20I matches against each other, they have never battled on one team's home ground as both games took place in the UAE.

The first match took place in 2019 as a part of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Playing at the ICC Global Cricket Academy, the Netherlands defeated Namibia by 44 runs. Two years later, the two teams met in the opening round of the T20 World Cup 2021, with Namibia recording a six-wicket victory.

NAM (166/4) beat NED (164/4) by 6 wickets, Oct 20, 2021 NED (140/6) beat NAM (96) by 44 runs, Oct 19, 2019.

Who will the NAM vs NED match in T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments box below.

