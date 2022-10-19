NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before Namibia vs UAE match

The Namibia vs UAE contest on Thursday will bring an end to the Group A matches in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022. This game will decide the second team that will qualify from Group A for the Super 12 round of the mega event.

Before the battle between Namibia and the UAE, fans will witness a match between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The winner of that game will advance to the next stage of the competition.

The UAE have a negligible chance of making it to the Super 12s as they have suffered two losses in two matches. Also, their net run rate is -2.028. Even if they register a big win tomorrow, they are unlikely to play in the Super 12s.

Namibia, on the other hand, have a solid chance of qualifying for the second round. Their net run rate is much better than that of both the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Irrespective of which team wins the first game, a win by even a small margin will be enough for Namibia to qualify.

In case Namibia lose, they can still make it to the next round if the Netherlands defeat Sri Lanka by a good margin. With so much at stake in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at the T20I head-to-head between Namibia and UAE.

Namibia vs UAE head-to-head record

Namibia lead the head-to-head record against the UAE 1-0. The two teams met once at the ICC Global Cricket Academy last year, where the African side emerged victorious.

NAM vs UAE head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Namibia and UAE have never battled in the T20 World Cup. The upcoming match will mark the first meeting between the two teams at the grand stage.

Last 5 Namibia vs UAE games in Namibia

Namibia has never hosted a T20I against UAE. Hence, there is no data available for the past matches between the two teams on Namibian soil.

Last 5 NAM vs UAE games in UAE

The ICC Global Cricket Academy ground in Dubai hosted the match between Namibia and UAE last year. Here is the summary of that game:

NAM (159/8) beat UAE (142/9) by 17 runs, Oct 5, 2021.

