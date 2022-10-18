Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

A buoyant Namibia side will face a confident Netherlands outfit in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18. Both teams will go into the contest having tasted wins in their respective opening games. Namibia stunned Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the tournament opener, while the Dutch got the better of the UAE by three wickets in a close match.

While Namibia impressed in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup as well, few, if any, would have given them a chance of defeating Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka. However, Jan Frylinck put in a memorable all-round display, while JJ Smit, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, and Ben Shikongo also came up with crucial contributions to the team’s historic triumph.

The Netherlands’ win over the UAE was not as emphatic. Their bowlers, Bas de Leede and Fred Klaassen in particular did very well to restrict the opposition to 111/8. However, the batters almost undid all the good work and they just sneaked home in the end. The Netherlands will take the win though.

Today's NAM vs NED toss result

Namibia have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, their skipper Gerhard Erasmus said:

“The conditions coupled with the strength of the team is the reason why we want to bat first. We have to set up a good foundation and put the right guys in the right spots.”

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards admitted he would have batted first too. The Dutch have made one change - Timm Van der Gugten comes in for Logan Van Beek.

NAM vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Today's NAM vs NED pitch report

According to Russel Arnold, the pitch is a good one. It’s bare, nice and hard and there is hardly any grass. A few cracks, but the surface will hold together. The ball will come onto the bat better than the other day. 160 will be a good score.

Today's NAM vs NED match players list

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Lohandre Louwrens, Pikky Ya France.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c &wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad, Stephan Myburgh, Timm van der Gugten.

NAM vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

