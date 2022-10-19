NED vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match on Thursday will decide which team will become the first from Group A to advance to the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Netherlands are at the top of the Group A points table right now with four points from two matches. Namibia and Sri Lanka hold the next two positions, having won one of their two matches thus far. The UAE are last with no points from two matches.

The chances of the UAE making it to the Super 12 round are negligible. Sri Lanka and Namibia have a better net run rate than the Netherlands. So if Sri Lanka defeat the Netherlands, the Asia Cup 2022 winners will progress to the next round, and if the Dutch team wins, they will seal the top spot.

The loser of the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will have to wait for the result of the Namibia vs UAE game to know their fate. Both teams will be keen to win tomorrow and confirm their places.

Ahead of the battle between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record against the Netherlands 2-0. The Islanders have registered two big wins against the Dutch team in both of their T20I matches played thus far.

NED vs SL head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Both the T20 battles between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka have taken place in the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup 2-0.

Last 5 games between Netherlands & Sri Lanka in Netherlands

The Netherlands have never hosted a T20I against Sri Lanka. Hence, there is no past data available for matches between the two teams in the Netherlands.

Last 5 games between NED & SL in Sri Lanka

Even Sri Lanka hasn't yet hosted a T20I against the Netherlands. Their first T20I meeting took place in Bangladesh in 2014, while the second one was in the UAE last year.

Which team will win the NED vs SL match in the T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes