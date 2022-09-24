“Need to contribute a lot”: Saba Karim feels Rohit Sharma can increase India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup

Saba Karim feels that India captain Rohit Sharma needs to play a significant role in the T20 World Cup in Australia next month if India wants to lift the trophy after 15 years.

The former Indian cricketer said he wants the right-hander to score the bulk of the runs and emerge as a complete player in the ICC tournament.

On Friday, the Indian skipper led from the front in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur. He remained unbeaten on 46 off 20 balls to guide his side to a six-wicket victory and help India level the T20I series against the visitors 1-1.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“Rohit Sharma needs to contribute a lot in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and I want him to emerge as a complete player to increase more chances for India of winning the tournament.”

The 34-year-old also slammed a brilliant 41-ball 72 against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup. He will look to carry on his form in the upcoming T20Is and T20 World Cup.

“Offers only a slight margin of error”: Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma’s strengths

Karim further warned the opposition bowlers by saying Rohit offers only a slight margin of error to them. The former Indian selector said the batter could easily clear the stands once he gets going. He said:

“Rohit Sharma is a batter who offers only a slight margin of error to the bowlers. He has complete confidence in his power to clear the rope and possesses a unique skill that I do not find in any other international cricketer.”

Interestingly, the former Indian wicket-keeper batter added that Rohit has also left behind even the greatest of the last decade, including Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, when it comes to clearing the stands with his hook and pull shots.

He feels that the gifted batter has the unique ability to pick up the length to execute his shots. He concluded:

“We have seen several players who could hook off the front foot, like Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist and many more special players, but Rohit is the only batter who can hit in the stands with ease. He has the talent to pick the length.”

The Men in Blue will be in action against World T20 champions Australia in the series decider in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far