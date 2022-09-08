"After the statements we have made, I don’t think we could be called underdogs anymore" - Bhanuka Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka's recent performances

Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa remains optimistic about his side's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The southpaw also believes they can no longer be referred to as underdogs.

Sri Lanka, who have reached the Asia Cup final for the first time since 2014, will take on Pakistan in the fixture on Sunday (September 11). The island nation beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India in their last three games by chasing totals of over 170.

Rajapaksa reflected on Sri Lanka's recent performances and believes they will not enter the T20 World Cup as underdogs. He stated that since India and Pakistan are superior teams, the Lankans had nothing to lose. Bhanuka Rajapaksa told ICC Cricket:

"After the statements that we have made, I don’t think we could be called underdogs anymore. I think so far we have done it quite well and we have a really good chance of clinching the World Cup. We were underdogs from the time that we came to the UAE. We all know how Pakistan and India are on their day.

"So, we had less pressure and all we wanted to do was prove a point to the world, especially to our nation because with all the crisis happening back home, this is the only thing with which we could bring a smile to their faces."

Rajapaksa, a middle-order batter, has been integral to Sri Lanka's success in the Asia Cup. He made crucial cameos against Afghanistan and India to help his side chase totals of 176 and 174, respectively.

"It will really help Sri Lankan cricket to rebuild their brand" - Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The attacking middle-order batter also praised the team management for backing players, keeping long-term success in mind. He added:

"From the captain’s view, and selectors and coaches, they have been backing the players and it’s a very good sign. Going forward it will really help Sri Lankan cricket to rebuild their brand, which was there a couple of decades back."

Sri Lanka last won the Asia Cup in 2014, beating Pakistan by five wickets. The Lankans also lifted the T20 World Cup that year.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sri Lanka win the Asia Cup this year? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar