Asia Cup 2022: "Evidence suggests you're doing something right to get here" - Saqlain Mushtaq defends Pakistan despite losing in final

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq threw his weight behind the national team despite their 23-run defeat in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 11.

Mushtaq also defended openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, saying that faith in players is crucial to long-term success.

While Rizwan finished as the tournament's leading run-getter, he couldn't craft an impactful knock in the final, scoring a 49-ball 55 while chasing 171. Babar Azam, who entered the tournament as the number one T20I batter, managed only 68 runs at 11.33, including a single-figure score in the final.

Mushtaq defended Rizwan by saying that the keeper-batter's method isn't bad and feels they've done well to go deep in multi-nation tournaments recently.

Mushtaq said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Every team and player has their own style and methods. The way we played, we reached semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year, we got to the final of an Asia Cup here. Evidence suggests you're doing something right to get here."

The former off-spinner continued:

"It's not compulsory that you do what the rest of the world is doing. We'd rather focus on the small things we aren't doing right instead of looking at what others are doing. His andaaz [method] is not bad."

Mushtaq also backed the skipper to bounce back strongly from his rough patch, stating that his work ethic is top notch.

"I said it earlier too, if someone looks at his batting, you'd just say he's unlucky, especially the way he's getting out. It's just a patch. It's just been bad luck. The way he's training and playing it's amazing. His work ethic is top notch. I don't need to say more."

One of the main reasons behind Pakistan's defeat in the final was their fielding as they dropped two catches of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The southpaw played a match-winning knock of 71, hitting six fours and three sixes to rescue his side from 58-5.

"If you keep shuffling, it sends a message that you don't trust them" - Saqlain Mushtaq

Mohammad Rizwan. (Credits: Getty)

The 45-year-old revealed that there were murmurs in the media about changing the batting order. However, he believes in placing faith in players and refuses to listen to outside noises.

"You need to show faith, trust and belief. If you keep shuffling, it sends a message that you don't trust them. After the second match itself, there was chatter about our batting shuffle. I don't follow social media, but you do hear the murmurs. You need to give time."

It was the third Asia Cup final that Pakistan has lost to Sri Lanka. The latter clinched their sixth Asia Cup title on Sunday and their first since 2014.

