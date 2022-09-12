Asia Cup 2022: "Foundation looks good when you have to make Burj Khalifa" - Aakash Chopra criticizes Rizwan and Iftikhar's slow partnership in Pak vs SL final

Aakash Chopra has criticized Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed for batting too slowly during Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final.

The Lankan Lions set a 171-run target for the Men in Green after being inserted to bat first in Dubai on Sunday, September 11. They then bowled out Babar Azam and Co. for 147 to register a 23-run win and win their sixth Asia Cup title.

While reflecting on Pakistan's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Rizwan and Iftikhar's partnership:

"Foundation looks good when you have to make Burj Khalifa - that is Test matches, maybe some amount of ODIs. Foundation in T20 cricket is the one you put before makeup, it is so little. Iftikhar and Mohammad Rizwan were batting and the asking rate was going just one way, it was going on increasing."

Chopra pointed out that the match had almost gone beyond Pakistan's reach by the time the duo were dismissed. The former India opener elaborated:

"You were thinking that at some stage they will have to start hitting, they cannot play at this speed. You cannot score 50 runs in 46-47 balls. You had already almost lost the match by the time Rizwan and Iftikhar were dismissed."

While Rizwan scored 55 runs off 49 deliveries, Iftikhar played 31 balls for his 32 runs.

While Rizwan scored 55 runs off 49 deliveries, Iftikhar played 31 balls for his 32 runs. The Men in Green required 61 runs in less than four overs when the wicketkeeper-batter was the fifth wicket to fall.

"This too shall pass" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam's dismal form in the tournament

Babar Azam managed just five runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Chopra highlighted that Babar Azam was far from his best in the continental tournament. He observed:

"You never thought there will be a tournament where Babar Hayat's average will be better than Babar Azam's. That happened in this tournament. Bad time is going on, this too shall pass. He is a mighty player but is not batting well at the moment."

Chopra concluded by stating that the likes of Khushdil Shah cannot be blamed for Pakistan's defeat. He reasoned:

"Fakhar Zaman's role clarity is not being understood, whether he should play at No. 3 or not. Khushdil and Asif came and went. Asif has problems against spin, he gets out as soon as he comes in. I wouldn't blame Khushdil because Pakistan were already in a very bad state."

While Khushdil scored just two runs off four balls, Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali were dismissed for first-ball ducks. Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Rizwan, Asif and Khushdil in the 17th over of the Pakistan innings to all but seal the match in Sri Lanka's favor.

