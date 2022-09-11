Asia Cup 2022: "Their batting was extremely ordinary" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's problems ahead of final vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Pakistan's batting was extremely ordinary in their last two Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches and could prove to be their Achilles heel in the final.

The Men in Green will face Sri Lanka in the title decider in Dubai on Sunday, September 11. Babar Azam and Co. head into the game on the back of underwhelming batting performances against Afghanistan and the Lankan Lions.

While previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the lack of runs from Babar and Fakhar Zaman's willows. He elaborated:

"Pakistan have problems. In the last two matches, their batting was extremely ordinary. Fakhar Zaman is not making runs and Babar Azam's bat is not firing. I have great expectations from Mohammad Rizwan today."

Chopra expects Mohammad Rizwan to rise to the occasion with the bat for Pakistan. The former India opener reasoned:

"I have a lot of confidence in Rizwan because, although he was close to 20 in his last two innings, I now feel cometh the hour, cometh the man. His numbers are extremely good in finals, he comes to the fore in high-pressure games."

Chopra was particularly disappointed with the Pakistan skipper's painstaking knock in their last Super 4 game against Sri Lanka. He said:

"He (Rizwan) is the only batter in the entire Pakistan batting lineup who is looking in form, showing intent and hustling. The hustle is not being seen from the others. Babar Azam did score 30 runs but they were extremely ordinary 30 runs. It was very low based on his class."

Babar's 30 runs in the inconsequential match came off 29 deliveries. Fakhar also played 18 balls for his 13 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 121 after being asked to bat first.

"Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will once again have to come and score runs" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammad Nawaz's knock gave respectability to the Pakistan total in the Super 4 game against Sri Lanka.

Chopra concluded by opining that Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz might have to once again bail Pakistan out of trouble with the bat. The reputed commentator observed:

"Fakhar Zaman is not batting well. Khushdil and Iftikhar are not really pulling their weight in the side. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will once again have to come and score runs. So I am expecting runs from them."

Nawaz has played a couple of crucial knocks for Pakistan in the Asia Cup, including a match-defining 42 against India. Shadab made a telling contribution of 36 runs for the Men in Green in their one-wicket win against Afghanistan.

Edited by Sai Krishna