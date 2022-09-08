Asia Cup 2022: "We don't play them well" - Aakash Chopra picks Afghanistan bowlers who might trouble Indian batters in the IND vs AFG match

Aakash Chopra has picked a couple of Afghanistan bowlers who will likely be amongst the wickets in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against India.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Mohammad Nabi's side in Dubai on Thursday, September 8. Both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament. Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in the title decider on Sunday, September 11.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan to strike a few blows with the ball for Afghanistan. He said:

"I feel Farooqi and Rashid will together pick up three or more wickets. Farooqi is bowling well and we have troubles against the left-arm pacers in any case. We don't play them well."

Chopra expects Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh to snare a few wickets for the seven-time champions. He elaborated:

"I feel Deepak and Arshdeep will together pick up four or more wickets. I am saying that because I feel Deepak will play and you should play him as well. You might rest Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) but if there is grass on this pitch, what is the point?"

The former India opener added:

"I feel there will be grass on this pitch. I think the match will not be played on the pitch where the India-Sri Lanka match was played. It will be on the adjacent pitch, which will have a little more grass. If Deepak Chahar plays, he will pick up wickets with the new ball and Arshdeep with the old ball."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Deepak Chahar practicing in the nets ahead of the Pakistan match. Deepak Chahar practicing in the nets ahead of the Pakistan match. https://t.co/GfBvduliFD

Chahar was included in the Indian squad in place of Avesh Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament. His inclusion in the XI will also lend a little more depth to the Indian batting.

"SKY and Hardik will together score more than 45 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have had mixed returns in the Asia Cup 2022.

Chopra reckons Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will make decent contributions with the bat for the Men in Blue. He observed:

"I feel SKY and Hardik will together score more than 45 runs. One or two from the top three will get out early because the ball will be swinging if the pitch is green.

Chopra concluded by opining that India will end their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note. The reputed commentator stated:

"I feel India will win this match, there should not be any problem there."

India have won all three T20Is they have played against Afghanistan so far. Their last meeting was at the T20 World Cup 2021, where the Men in Blue won the group-stage match by 66 runs.

LIVE POLL Q. Will India beat Afghanistan in their final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna