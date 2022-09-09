Asia Cup 2022: "You don't want to go into the final with no form whatsoever" - Aakash Chopra says Pak vs SL game is critical for Babar Azam

Aakash Chopra believes the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be critical for Babar Azam.

The Men in Green and the Lankan Lions will lock horns in Dubai on Friday, September 9, in a precursor to the final between the two sides. Babar, who has had a lean run in the tournament so far, will hope to be back amongst the runs ahead of the title decider.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted its importance to the Pakistan skipper. He reasoned:

"Toss is going to be crucial. If you are batting first, reach 190. If you reach there, it will not be chased on this pitch, especially if Pakistan is bowling second. This match is critical for Babar Azam because you don't want to go into the final with no form whatsoever."

Chopra pointed out that Babar will be up against a decent Sri Lankan bowling attack. The former India opener elaborated:

"Maheesh Theekshana will be there in front of him. Madushanka will be there at the start and then Asitha Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga. It is a decent bowling attack. I wouldn't say the best bowling attack of the Asia Cup but it is not bad as well."

Babar has aggregated a paltry 33 runs in his four innings in the Asia Cup thus far. He was dismissed for a golden duck in Pakistan's last game against Afghanistan, caught plumb in front of the wickets by an inswinger from Fazalhaq Farooqi.

"The good thing about the two teams is that they have not really changed anything" - Aakash Chopra

Chopra picked both Pakistan and Sri Lanka's stable lineups as one of their positives. He explained:

"The good thing about the two teams is that they have not really changed anything. Sri Lanka played Pathirana in the first match but after that I don't remember any change. Pakistan - Shahnawaz Dahani was playing, he got injured and since the time Hasnain has come, I don't remember if they have made a change."

Chopra concluded by asking the two sides not to experiment with their combinations for the inconsequential encounter. The reputed commentator said:

"I don't think they will make changes in this match as well. You get the thought in your mind whether you can make changes because it is a dead rubber and you have to play on Sunday again, so you can get some players to rest, but I will say why do you need to rest. I was saying the same thing about the Indian team as well."

Reports suggest that Shadab Khan could miss Friday's game against Sri Lanka due to an injury he suffered in Pakistan's last match against Afghanistan. The Men in Green could bring in Usman Qadir in such a case, although that would weaken their batting slightly.

