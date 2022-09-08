Asia Cup 2022: “Hope others respect the passion and dedication for the game” - ACB releases statement over Asif Ali-Fareed Ahmad tussle

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has released an official statement over the ugly on-field exchange between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Sharjah on Wednesday, September 7. The ACB statement read that their players treat cricket as a gentleman's game and urged “others” to “spread love and devotion among nations”.

Afghanistan and Pakistan featured in a nail-biting encounter on Wednesday as emotions ran high during the closing moments of the match, leading to some passionate reactions. Asif struck a six off Afghan left-arm pacer Fareed in the penultimate over. However, the bowler had his revenge on the very next ball as Asif top-edged a short ball and was caught.

Ugly scenes followed after the dismissal as Fareed celebrated the wicket with the batter in sight. A frustrated Asif threatened him to stay away and even raised his bat towards the bowler, which enraged Fareed. Other players and umpires stepped in to try and diffuse the situation.

Releasing an official statement over the incident, ACB tweeted:

“AfghaAtalan have always represented the Afghan Values at its very best and have truly treated cricket as a gentleman's game. We hope others will also respect the passion and dedication for the game and somehow try to spread love and devotion among nations. AfghanAtalan, Our Pride.”

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials Cricket is regarded as a phenomenon of harmony and more intimate relations between nations.



In a follow-up tweet, ACB urged nations to work together to bring the cricket fraternity closer. The tweet read:

“Cricket is regarded as a phenomenon of harmony and more intimate relations between nations. Let’s work together for bringing the cricket fraternity closer. Cricket does not allow for us to show negative emotions on the field and turn the friendship atmosphere into violence.”

The action-packed game ended in heartbreak for Afghanistan as Naseem Shah slammed two sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the last over to lift Pakistan to victory and confirm the team’s berth in the Asia Cup final.

“Stupidity at extreme level” - Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib lashes out at Asif Ali

Reacting to the Asif-Fareed incident, Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib hit out at the Pakistan big-hitter.

Describing his behavior as “stupidity at extreme level”, he opined that Asif should be banned for the rest of the tournament. Naib tweeted:

“This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and should be ban from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all.”

Meanwhile, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka having made it to the final of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will take on India in an inconsequential Super 4 game in Dubai on Thursday, September 8.

