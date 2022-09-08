Asia Cup 2022: After how many days did Virat Kohli score a hundred for Team India? 

Virat Kohli ended his drought of hundreds with a spectacular performance against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 8. Opening the innings for India, Kohli amassed 122 runs off just 61 deliveries to help the Men in Blue set a 213-run target for their opponents.

India had nothing to lose heading into their final Super 4 match against Afghanistan. So captain Rohit Sharma decided to take some rest. The team management also rested ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the game.

Since Rohit was absent, stand-in skipper KL Rahul needed a new opening partner. Kohli was promoted to open the innings, and he made the most out of the opportunity. Kohli played some fantastic shots in Dubai to bring up his maiden T20I century.

Many fans are wondering how long did Kohli's drought last? The answer is 1,021 days.

His last international ton before the innings against Afghanistan tonight came on November 23, 2019. Kohli scored 136 runs in the first innings of an ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

From November 24, 2019 to September 7, 2022, the former Indian skipper could not touch the three-figure mark in any format of the game. Fans waited more than two years to see him celebrate an international ton.

I want to specially dedicate this hundred to my wife Anushka Sharma and our daughter Vamika: Virat Kohli

Speaking with the host broadcaster after the first innings, Kohli dedicated his ton to his family. The star Indian batter said:

"You can see all that is happening because of how one person has stood by me through thick and thin and that is Anushka. I want to specially dedicate this hundred to her and our daughter Vamika. When you have someone next to you, putting things into right perspective, like Anushka has been by my side, it teaches you a lot of things."

Yusuf Pathan @iamyusufpathan #AsiaCup2022 Century after 1021 days! His first in T20Is. What a day for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket! More centuries to come. @imVkohli Century after 1021 days! His first in T20Is. What a day for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket! More centuries to come. @imVkohli #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/WZWglIZVbu

At the time of writing, Afghanistan are struggling at 26/6 after eight overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the chief architect for India, picking up the first four wickets.

Will Virat Kohli complete 100 international centuries? Share your views in the comments below.

