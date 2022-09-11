Asia Cup 2022: “All three should play” - Aakash Chopra disagrees with suggestion to drop Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli from T20Is

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has disagreed with suggestions that the experienced trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli should be dropped from the Indian T20I team. Chopra opined that the Men in Blue will need their experience at the T20 World Cup in Australia, especially against bigger sides.

Team India continued their poor run in multi-nation tournaments, failing to make the final of the Asia Cup 2022. Last year, they had a disappointing campaign at the T20 World Cup too as they could not reach the knockouts.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked if India must look beyond their seniors in the T20 format and back youngsters, something they did during the 2007 World Cup in South Africa. Replying to the suggestion, Chopra said:

“I don’t agree with the suggestion that they should be dropped for the T20 World Cup. On the contrary, they should play and setup the games. We have big matches against Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. We are in a tough group. All three should play and do well.”

Kohli had a brilliant Asia Cup campaign, smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92. Rohit scored 133 runs in four games and Rahul 132 in five.

Speaking of the T20 World Cup, India are placed in Group 2 with Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand are in Group 1.

“If Hooda wasn’t going to bowl, DK should have played” - Aakash Chopra

During the same Q&A session, Chopra agreed that Dinesh Karthik should have played ahead of Deepak Hooda as a finisher if the latter wasn’t going to bowl in the Asia Cup. Hooda was preferred over DK for the Super 4 stage. Sharing his thoughts on the debate, the 44-year-old said:

“We might feel Hooda is an all-rounder, but if he is not being made to bowl, it means the team doesn’t see him as an all-rounder. A similar thing happened with Venkatesh Iyer after the World Cup last year. He was batting at 6-7, but was not bowling at all. I agree that if Hooda wasn’t going to bowl, DK should have played. He was picked as a designated finisher after all.”

Karthik faced just one delivery in their entire Asia Cup 2022. Hooda, on the other hand, scored 19 runs in two innings and claimed one wicket.

