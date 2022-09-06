Asia Cup 2022: "Hardik is a born captain, the role that he is playing is really enjoyable to watch" - Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is highly impressed with the way Team India have performed so far in the Asia Cup. Although the Men in Blue lost their game against Pakistan on Sunday, Raina credited them for fighting till the very end and shed light on some of the huge positives going ahead.

The former explosive left-hander hailed head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma for creating a secure atmosphere within the team. He believes this has helped big-match players like Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli return to their best.

Speaking to ANI ahead of India's Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka, here's what Suresh Raina had to say about the team's performances so far in the continental event:

"We played really well (against Pakistan). I think the overall team atmosphere is great. My best wishes to the team. Rahul Bhai (Dravid) is back and Rohit Sharma is leading from the front. Virat Kohli has also found his form and is batting really well. Hardik is a born captain and I think the role that he is playing is really enjoyable to watch."

Suresh Raina set to play in Road Safety World Series

Suresh Raina, meanwhile, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The 35-year-old wrote on Twitter that he will no longer feature for Uttar Pradesh, Chennai Super Kings and the Indian team:

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities"

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳

The veteran will now feature for India Legends in the second season of the Road Safety World Series. It will also be interesting to see if he is eyeing the overseas T20 leagues that are set to begin in South Africa and the UAE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee