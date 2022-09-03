Asia Cup 2022: "I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen" - Muhammad Rizwan on the left-arm pacer's impact in the Pakistan team 

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan feels Shaheen Afridi is irreplaceable in the team ahead of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. The left-arm pacer was sidelined for the continental tournament following an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament.

Afridi spearheads the current Pakistani bowling unit and has evolved into one of the best pacers across formats in world cricket. While he was named in the squad for the Asia Cup, he was eventually replaced by Muhammad Hasnain.

Afridi is currently in London working under a knee specialist to regain full fitness ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Noting that Afridi's absence is an opportunity for the other young pacers in the side to step up, Rizwan told reporters after Pakistan's record 155-run victory against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday, September 2:

“I've talked to the bowlers before. I will be very honest here, no bowler from this group can replace Shaheen. This is my honest answer."

Rizwan added:

“The way he (Shaheen) has performed in the past 1-2 years, no bowler can come into the side and fill his shoes. But, we can get another Shaheen and this is an opportunity for our other fast bowlers. The way Naseem and Dahani have performed.. and Haris is already a part of the side, so we are hopeful."

Fellow Pakistani pacers have so far stepped up in Afridi's absence. Naseem Shah, 19, has been influential with the new ball and has been well aided by Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.

"We are famous for our fast bowlers" - Muhammad Rizwan on Pakistan's talent pool

Despite Afridi's absence, Pakistan gave India a hard time while defending 148 in their Asia Cup opener before proceeding to bundle out Hong Kong for a paltry 38 in their second encounter.

Claiming that Pakistan are never short of talented pacers, Rizwan said:

“We are famous for our fast bowlers. So if we get a new combination, it will be very good for Pakistan."

The Babar Azam-led side qualified for the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup courtesy of their mammoth 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday. They are next scheduled to face India on Sunday, September 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

