Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Afghanistan Match 11

India avoided an embarrassing last-place finish in the Asia Cup 2022 points table by registering a win against Afghanistan earlier tonight (September 8). Both teams were out of the race to the final, having lost to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches of the Super Fours round.

The Men in Blue rested Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal for this game. Some fans felt Afghanistan may give India a run for their money, given how they performed against Pakistan last night (September 7) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

However, India bulldozed the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit and recorded a massive 101-run victory. Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the architects of India's big win. Kohli scored a century while Kumar scalped five wickets in his four-over spell.

Courtesy of tonight's result, India have cemented the third spot in the Asia Cup 2022 points table for the Super Fours round. They have two points to their name after three matches. The big win has also helped India improve their net run rate to +1.607.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan failed to win a single match in the Super Fours round. They topped the Asia Cup 2022 points table in the group stage by beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, Afghanistan could not open their account in the second round, ending with a negative net run rate of -2.006.

The toppers of the Asia Cup 2022 points table will be decided tomorrow

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will battle in the Asia Cup 2022 Final on Sunday (September 11). However, before the summit clash, the two teams will face off in the Super Fours round tomorrow evening (September 9)

The winner of that match will finish number one in the Super Fours standings. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious.

Will Pakistan beat Sri Lanka tomorrow? Share your views in the comments box below.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar