Asia Cup 2022 points table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan Match 8

Pakistan have moved to second spot in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours points table following their thrilling win over arch-rivals India on Sunday (September 4). In the Super Fours game for both teams, Pakistan beat India by five wickets with one delivery to spare to earn two crucial points.

Sri Lanka continue to be atop the Asia Cup points table because of their superior net run rate. Pakistan are second with two points. India and Afghanistan are yet to open their respective accounts in the Super Fours round, but the Men in Blue are above the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit thanks to their superrior net run rate.

There will be no games in the Asia Cup Super Fours round on Monday. The tournament will resume on Tuesday (September 6) with a clash between tabletoppers Sri Lanka and India.

If Sri Lanka win that game, they will almost confirm their place in the Asia Cup Final. However, if they lose, the points table will be wide open.

Many expect a final between India and Pakistan, which is why India will have to win beat the Islanders on Tuesday to keep their chances of qualifying for the final alive.

Asia Cup 2022 points table will have lot of ups and downs next week

The Asia Cup has four games remaining in the second round of the competition. After the India vs Sri Lanka game, Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan, who are yet to open their Super Fours account

There will be no more breaks in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours round after Monday. Afghanistan will take on Pakistan on Wednesday and then clash with India on Thursday. All games will have a big impact in the points table.

