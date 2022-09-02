Asia Cup 2022 points table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match 6

Pakistan cemented their place in the Top 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group A with an emphatic win over Hong Kong on Friday (September 2). Not many expected Hong Kong to give Pakistan a run for their money in the contest, which took place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium earlier tonight.

The Men in Green absolutely bulldozed their rivals and recorded a 138-run win to qualify for the next round of the Asia Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Hong Kong remain at the bottom of the Asia Cup 2022 points table for Group A.

Hong Kong's net run rate sunk to -4.875 because of the big defeats they suffered at the hands of India and Pakistan. They failed to earn a single point in the tournament despite completing a hat-trick of wins in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

India and Pakistan have emerged as the top two teams from Group A. They will join Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Fours round. Hong Kong and Bangladesh will pack their bags and return home after finishing last in their respective groups.

Super Fours round in Asia Cup 2022 will have fresh points table

The Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2022 will begin tomorrow (September 3) with a battle between former champions Sri Lanka and the Group B table-toppers Afghanistan. The Mohammad Nabi-led outfit beat the Islanders in the first match of the group stage.

However, that result won't matter when the two sides cross swords in the Super Fours tomorrow. Similarly, India's win over Pakistan in the group stage will not have an impact on the Super Fours points table.

India will battle Pakistan again on Sunday (September 4) and the result will decide their positions in the new points table.

