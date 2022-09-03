Asia Cup 2022: "Possible if Babar Azam shows heart as captain and vacates his opening spot" - Mohammad Hafeez on Fakhar Zaman opening for Pakistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has given his opinion on the debate surrounding the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan not being able to give their team a flying start at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan faced a similar problem even against minnows Hong Kong in their last game. Although Rizwan batted through, and Fakhar Zaman gave him great support at No. 3, Hafeez feels the southpaw should swap positions with Babar Azam to cash in on the fielding restrictions.

Here's what the former all-rounder said on PTV News on Saturday:

"I personally want Fakhar to open. But it is only possible if Babar Azam shows heart as captain and vacates his opening spot. I understand that is his comfort zone to play as an opener in the powerplay."

Hafeez also believes Babar can better control the game if he bats at No. 3:

"If he comes in at No. 3 as a leader with the better utilization of the other player in mind, it will be great because he has the highest strike rate and average between overs 7-15."

Vishal. @SportyVishal T20I NO 1 ranked batsman, Babar Azam after failing against mighty Hongkong. T20I NO 1 ranked batsman, Babar Azam after failing against mighty Hongkong. https://t.co/iYQ7tjN5Ig

Babar Azam, Rizwan need to get their strike rate and intent right: Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez understands that the decision to tinker with their top order just months before the T20 World Cup might not be something that Babar would prefer.

However, the 41-year-old stressed the importance of the Pakistan openers showing much-needed urgency upfront:

"There is no harm to make this decision as a batter that 'If I come at No. 3, then he (Fakhar) will get utilized better.' This is the decision only Babar can make. But if he doesn't want to take this decision, then if these openers can get their intent and strike rate right, then we are good to go."

Should Fakhar bat at the top of the order instead of Babar? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

