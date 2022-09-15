Asia Cup 2022: "They haven't stuck with a core group of players" - Brad Hogg gives Sri Lanka valuable advice to bring back glory days

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has congratulated Sri Lanka for winning their sixth Asia Cup title. While many considered India and Pakistan to be the front-runners, Sri Lanka punched above their weight and proved why they can no longer be considered underdogs in a multi-nation tournament.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle on Thursday, Hogg said:

"Congratulations to Sri Lanka for winning the Asia Cup, well deserved. They took on a couple of big scalps in India and Pakistan whose players are exposed to more pressure situations due to the PSL and IPL. The underdog did come through."

The Lankans last won an ICC trophy in 2014 and since then, it has been a struggle for them. However, Brad Hogg feels this Asia Cup win is a good opportunity for them to try and bring back their glorious days of the late 90s.

The former left-arm wrist-spinner believes the Lankan Lions will get more confidence by sticking to a group of players instead of making wholesale changes. On this, he said:

"But Sri Lanka have had their issues over the last couple of years and that's because they haven't stuck with a core group of players. They're chopping and changing their playing group way too much and coaches."

Brad Hogg on young talents in the Sri Lankan team

The Asia Cup triumph was also some kind of redemption for coach Chris Silverwood as he was axed by the England team after the Ashes debacle. Brad Hogg feels the board needs to trust Silverwood and give him a considerable amount of time to form a stable core of players.

Hogg also spoke about young stars such as Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who were impressive in the Asia Cup:

"Chris Silverwood has got to have at least four years to try and rebuild this outfit. What he has got to do is have experienced players around some youngsters.

"He has got some quality youngsters there in Nissanka at the top of the order and Hasaranga with his leg-spin bowling and lower-order batting. and Madhushanka. If he can find another young batter and a fast bowler then Sri Lanka are going to be a formidable unit moving forward."

Can the Lankan Lions defy the odds and go deep into the upcoming T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

