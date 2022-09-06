Asia Cup 2022: “Seems there were people who were insecure about him” - Salman Butt reacts to Virat Kohli’s comments at press conference

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt reckons that some people in Indian cricket were insecure about Virat Kohli’s stature when he was the captain of the national team. According to Butt, the latter’s comments at a recent press conference point towards the same.

Kohli top-scored for India with 60 off 44 in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4) in Dubai. Despite his impressive knock, the Men in Blue lost the game by five wickets.

At the press conference following the India-Pakistan match, Kohli opened up about his low phase and revealed that only MS Dhoni reached out to him after he had quit Test captaincy. Reacting to the 33-year-old’s statement, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“During the press conference, Kohli specified that neither he nor Dhoni have insecurities. It seems that there were people who were insecure about him and possibly still are.”

Reflecting on the tumultuous phase when Kohli quit captaincy in two formats and was removed from one, Butt opined:

“The dramatic fashion in which his captaincy stints ended, any person with a workable head on his shoulders can work out that things were not fair. He didn’t deserve that, but such low points come in life.”

Taking a philosophical view of the entire situation, the former Pakistan opener added:

“When you got through a low point in life, you realize who stays with you the same way as he/she was during your good times. The meaning of his statement that no one other than MS Dhoni contacted him after he quit Test captaincy is a far-fetched one.”

Kohli gave up Test captaincy after the series loss in South Africa earlier this year. He quit T20I captaincy after the World Cup in the UAE last year, while he was removed as ODI skipper since the BCCI wanted one white ball captain for both formats.

“Please be sensible, don’t take it too far” - Salman Butt on Arshdeep Singh being trolled

During the discussion, Butt also urged cricket fans not to be too harsh on Arshdeep Singh. The young Indian pacer came under fire after dropping a simple catch of Asif Ali in the match against Pakistan. Making a plea, Butt said:

“No player makes a mistake deliberately. Cricketers from countries like India and Pakistan make a lot of sacrifices to reach the international level. I request people, ‘please be sensible, don’t take it too far’.”

Taking a dig at trolls, he added:

“These same people will ask cricketers for a selfie with their kids when they do well. I have experienced such things happening.”

Arshdeep dropped a simple catch of Ali in the 18th over of Pakistan’s chase on Sunday. The batter went on to smash a six and two fours and played a key role in his team chasing down a target of 182.

