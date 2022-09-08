Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli grooves to "sadi gali" in between balls during IND vs AGF Super 4 match

Team India batter Virat Kohli broke his century drought in international cricket, registering his first three-figure score since November 2019 on Thursday (September 8).

The 33-year-old thoroughly enjoyed his innings in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Afghanistan in Dubai, so much that he even broke into an impromptu jig as he waited as waited for a bowler to run in.

India batted first after losing the toss and posted an imposing 212 for 2 in their 20 overs. Kohli, opening the innings in skipper Rohit Sharma’s absence, smashed an unbeaten 122 off only 61 balls, a whirlwind knock that included 12 fours and six sixes. He also reached his hundred with a maximum.

During the course of his magnificent knock, he was seen grooving to the popular Bollywood song "sadi gali" as he waited for the bowler to run in. While he did not actually break into a proper dance, he was seen moving his body to the beats of the popular number. Watch video below:

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Virat Kohli has a little boogie to "Sadi Galli" in between balls 🕺 Virat Kohli has a little boogie to "Sadi Galli" in between balls 🕺 https://t.co/RN8yGlA0Qk

Kohli and stand-in skipper KL Rahul (62 off 41) added 119 for the opening wicket after Afghanistan won the toss and invited India to bat first. The latter registered a much-needed half-century, which featured six fours and two sixes.

“When I came back, I wasn’t desperate” - Virat Kohli on how break refreshed him

Speaking after his fantastic innings, the 33-year-old admitted that the break from the game helped him a lot and proved to be a blessing in disguise. The former Indian captain stated:

“Time away from the game taught me a lot of things. When I came back, I wasn’t desperate. I was grateful for what god blessed me before with. People were talking about me not getting a hundred, but I looked at how much he has given me already. That really calmed me down. I was just happy to come back.”

Kohli acknowledged that the break made him realize how tired he actually was, both mentally and physically. He elaborated:

“Six weeks off I was refreshed. I understood after taking a break how tired I actually was, mentally and physically. Your competitiveness doesn't allow you to take that call, but it was a blessing in disguise for me. I wanted to be the best version of myself.

"When I came here, when I started playing in the nets, I felt like I was getting my old rhythm back and it was just about getting those performances again,” he added.

Before his hundred against Afghanistan on Thursday, the right-handed batter registered scores of 35, 59*, 60 and 0 in the ongoing Asia Cup.

