Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli's emotional celebration after reaching 71st century

After two years, nine months, and 15 days, Virat Kohli finally scored his 71st international hundred on Thursday, September 8, in Dubai. He finally ended his drought against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

After 52 balls of pure magic, which included vintage flick shots, down-the-ground lofted smacks, and step-down-the-crease sixes against the likes of Rashid Khan, Kohli hit his 53rd ball for a massive six over mid-wicket to get to three-figures, his first in a T20I.

A short ball from Fareed Ahmad was hit for an authoritative pull into the stands. Kohli took off his helmet, put out a bright smile - the brightest his fans have seen in months - bowed to the crowd, and kissed the ring on his necklace.

The former India captain plundered 22 more runs in the last two overs of the innings, remaining not out at 122 (61). The knock propelled India to a massive score of 212/2. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul was the second-highest run-scorer with 62 (41).

Although it was a hundred in a dead rubber, as India don't have a chance to qualify for the final, it came as a major relief to both the batter and his team.

Three most notable records in Virat Kohli's 71st hundred

This was India's highest individual score in T20Is, beating Rohit Sharma's 118 against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. With the 71st ton, Virat Kohli also equaled Ricky Ponting's record for the second-most international hundreds.

Although it looks much more difficult than it did in 2019, he's now one step closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. It was also Kohli's highest score in all T20s beating his 113 (50) against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru in 2016.

