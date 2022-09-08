Asia Cup 2022: Why is Rohit Sharma not playing today's IND vs AFG match?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the inconsequential Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday, September 8. Vice-captain KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence.

Speaking at the toss, Rahul said the break was Rohit's call, which was taken after considering the conditions in the UAE and India's packed schedule after the continental tournament.

He said:

"Rohit wants to take a break, playing back-to-back is not easy in these conditions, especially with two T20 series and the World Cup coming up."

India almost crashed out of the tournament after losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets on Tuesday, September 6. But their slim hopes of making the final ended after Pakistan edged out Afghanistan by one wicket on Wednesday, September 7.

With the last Super 4 stage game against the Afghans being a dead rubber, India decided to experiment with their team combination. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have also been given a breather for this match.

Chahal didn't have much of an impact in the first four games, picking up only four wickets at an average of 31.75. His double-wicket over in the last encounter against Sri Lanka also came in a losing cause.

Pandya, on the other hand, single-handedly helped India beat Pakistan in their tournament opener before not doing much with the bat and ball in the next three matches.

Rohit, meanwhile, played a sublime knock 72 (41) against the Lankans, but couldn't convert it into a match-winning one.

All three will want to come back stronger after the break, with India set to face Australia and South Africa in white-ball series' ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Who has replaced Rohit Sharma in India's 11 vs Afghanistan?

India tweaked their combination by bringing in seamer Deepak Chahar for Chahal and adding spin-all-rounder Axar Patel for Pandya.

Rohit, meanwhile, has been replaced by Dinesh Karthik. Virat Kohli is likely to open the innings alongside Rahul, with Suryakumar Yadav coming at No. 3.

