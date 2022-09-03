Asia Cup upcoming matches Super 4 list

The group stage matches of the Asia Cup 2022 are over and the attention now shifts to the Super 4, which begins on Saturday, September 3.

Out of the six teams that took part in the group games, India and Pakistan qualified from Group A, while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka booked their spots from Group B. Hong Kong and Bangladesh are the two teams that have been knocked out of the tournament, losing both their group matches.

The upcoming Asia Cup matches will see each team in the Super 4 taking on the other once. The second round of the T20 tournament will begin with Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in Sharjah on Saturday. This will be followed by a high-voltage India-Pakistan clash on Sunday, September 4. The arch-rivals will be meeting for the second time. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 last Sunday, August 28.

The Men in Blue will subsequently take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 6 and Afghanistan on September 8 in their remaining two Super 4 clashes. In all, there will be six matches in the second round. The top two sides will meet in the final on September 11 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 schedule

The complete Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 schedule is as below:

September 3, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Match 1: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (7.30 pm).

September 4, India vs Pakistan, Super 4, Match 2: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 6, India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4, Match 3: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 7, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Match 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 8, India vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Match 5: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 9, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Super 4, Match 6: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

(Note: All timings are in IST)

